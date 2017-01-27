KARACHI:- The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $23,246.2 million on January 20, 2017. According to weekly break-up of the foreign reserves position released on Thursday, the central bank said that foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) stood at $18,383.5 million, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $4,862.7 million therefore total liquid foreign reserves reached at $23,246.2 million.–Staff Reporter

During the week ending January 20, 2017 SBP’s reserves increased by $23 million to $18,384 million.