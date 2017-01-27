LAHORE - Staff of Town Planning Wing of Lahore development Authority (LDA) sealed nine marriage halls and a marquee at Raiwind Road, Jubliee Town and Johar Town on Wednesday.

Building plan had not been got approved by LDA for any of the sealed marriage hall. Instead, the owners had illegally set up these ventures after getting approved plans for constructing residences or office buildings at these sites.

The sealed marriage halls included Johar Event Complex, Canal Orchard Marriage Hall, Nadia Banquet Hall, Shah Jahan Marriage Hall, Topaz Marriage Hall, Biaman Banquet Hall, Imperial Hall, Seashell and Eastern Marquee.

On the other hand, Staff of Recovery Directorate Town Planning Wing of LDA sealed 9 residential buildings of various blocks in Johar Town, which had been illegally used for commercial purposes, without getting permission and depositing commercialization fee to Lahore development Authority .

Meanwhile, Lahore Development Authority has established a dedicated desk at its One Window Cell, to facilitate Overseas Pakistanis. Officer/officials posted at Facilitation Desk for Overseas Pakistanis will perform their duties to entertain and promptly dispose of requests/complaints of Overseas Pakistanis relating to Lahore development Authority. Sardar Muhammad Akbar Nakai, Secretary Lahore development Authority & Other Sponsors will supervise the affairs of aforesaid facilitation desk.

On the other hand, the Lahore Development Authority director general has transferred Record Management Director Muhammad Saleem and directed him to report to Directorate of Administration.





