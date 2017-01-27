Trade bodies demand withdrawal of GIDC

KARACHI (Staff Reporter): Lasbela Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Ismail Suttar has demanded withdrawal of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) levied on gas consumption on the pretext of “Pak-Iran Gas Pipeline Project”. He said, “As no work is being done on this project therefore this levy has become uncalled and has proved to be an extra burden on the trade and industry thus adding to their cost of doing business, lowering their competitiveness.” In a meeting with the SSGC managing director on Thursday, all the office bearers of FPCCI, KCCI, Lasbela Chamber and other chambers, associations and trade bodies have unanimously rejected the levy of GIDC terming it extremely unjustified. The chambers representatives said the whole business community is united in its opposition to GIDC and overwhelmingly rejects it as it is added an unfair strain on their cost of production. Ismail said the development of the infrastructure is the responsibility of the government for which the business community pays for through the taxes.

They do not need to be burdened further with an unnecessary toll especially for a project which is going nowhere, he added.

He said these kinds of measures can have damaging consequences for the business community rendering them less profitable in an aggressively competitive market. The Pakistani business community is already at a disadvantage compared to the other countries, he added. “How the government can hope to see us competing with the rest of the world if we keep getting hurt by our own policies,” he argued.

Terming the GIDC as an anti-business initiative, he said that the levy of such charges and other similar policies of the government are leading to the state of unemployment, anti production and therefore contributed to the sluggish export performance of the country, he added.

Lucky Cement profit goes up by 12.5pc

LAKKI MARWAT (Staff Reporter): Lucky Cement Limited reported net profit of Rs7.04 billion for the half year ended December 31, 2016 which is 12.5 percent higher than the same period last year. Consequently, the earnings per share (EPS) for the half year increased to Rs21.76 compared to Rs19.34 reported during the same period last year. A statement issued by the company said that the company’s net sales revenue increased by 7.5pc to Rs23.44b compared to Rs21.81b reported during the same period last year. The increase in net sales revenue was mainly attributable to increase in sales volume. The local sales volume of the company during the half year registered a growth of 23.2pc to 2.98m tons compared to 2.42 million tons reported same period last year, whereas export sales volume registered a decline of 16.3 percent to 0.75m tons compared to 0.90 million tons for the same period last year. On a consolidated basis, Lucky Cement reported net profit of Rs8.12 billion for the half year ended December 31, 2016 which is 13.3 percent higher compared to the same period last year.

Consequently, consolidated EPS during the half year increased to Rs25.12 compared to Rs22.17 reported during the same period last year.

Lucky Cement also reported progress on its key foreign and local projects ie, fully integrated Cement Manufacturing Plant in the Democratic Republic of Congo, brown field expansion in Cement Grinding unit in Republic of Iraq, fully integrated green field Cement Manufacturing Plant in Punjab province, brown field expansion (installation of new production line) at Karachi Plant, 1 X 660 MW, supercritical, coal based power project at Port Qasim and 10 MW WHR plant (Kiln) at Pezu Plant.

Lucky Cement continued to play significant role under the ambit of corporate social responsibility. In this regard the company extended numerous scholarships for various leading universities in Pakistan, including a scholarship fund for The Citizens Foundation schools’ graduate students pursuing higher education.

Furthermore, Lucky Cement continued to extend its support to Aziz Tabba Foundation, CPLC and other not for profit organisations. Under the domain of empowering women in the country Lucky Cement recently adopted two leading government girls’ schools in Karachi in collaboration with Zindagi Trust.

MCB Bank increases employee compensation

Lahore(Staff Reporter): MCB Bank Ltd, Pakistan’s leading private sector bank, has raised the salaries of its permanent clerical and security staff along with increase in various allowances keeping in view the increasing cost of living and its commitment to staff welfare. After a successful negotiation process, MCB Bank management and MCB Staff Union of Pakistan (CBA) signed an agreement effective from January 1, 2017 with renewed terms of employee compensation for the next two years. Usman Hassan, Group Head Human Resources, from MCB Bank Management and Riafat Khan Jadoon, President MCB Staff Union of Pakistan, signed the agreement at a ceremony held at MCB House. Lahore Riafat Khan Jadoon, President MCB Staff Union of Pakistan (CBA) said that all MCB Bank employees were an integral part of the Bank’s story of success. He also mentioned that the Bank’s progress was dependent on the growth and development of its staff, who were deeply committed to MCB Bank.

Usman Hassan, Group Head Human Resources Management, thanked both the management and union representatives for their efforts and mentioned that the revision in compensation was demonstrative of the Bank’s commitment to its employees. He hoped the salary increase would lead to greater motivation and in turn, greater productivity of the Bank’s workforce.

US CG, Wapda chairman discuss

hydropower projects

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): US Consul General in Lahore Yuriy Fedkiw on Thursday called on WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain at WAPDA House. The matters relating to mutual interest including cooperation in water and hydropower projects of WAPDA were discussed during the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, the WAPDA chairman thanked the US for its financial support through United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in construction of WAPDA projects. Referring to the long-standing relationship, he expressed the hope that the mutual cooperation between Pakistan and the US for development of water and hydropower resources will further expand in the days to come. Highlighting the significance of water and hydropower projects, the chairman said that these projects greatly contribute towards poverty alleviation and social development in the remote and backward areas besides stabilising the national economy.

Therefore, the financial support by the donor agencies and international financial institutions is all the more important to develop these projects.

The US Consul General said that it is a matter of satisfaction that the US has been a partner in progress of water and hydropower sectors in Pakistan. He further said that the US-funded projects have been playing a significant role in prosperity of the people of Pakistan.