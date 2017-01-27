ISLAMABAD : Commerce Minister Engr. Khurram Dastgir says GSP Plus offered huge potential for enhancing mutual trade between Pakistan and the European Union.

He expressed these views during his meeting with European Union Parliamentarian Jan Zahradil, Member of the Committee on International Trade in Brussels.

Khurram Dastgir said Pakistan's exports to Europe have increased by 37 percent during the last three years while demand of Pakistani products also increased in the European markets by 14 percent.

He said all economic and social indicators are on the rise in Pakistan.

The Minister held meetings with Pakistani origin members of the European Parliament and appreciated their support for Pakistan in the European Parliament.

He also met with Elmar Brook MEP and former head of Committee on Foreign Relations and discussed matters of mutual interest.