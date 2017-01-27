ISLAMABAD - Governing Council of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Thursday formed a three-member committee to diligently review the ongoing preparations for the census and immediately suggest improvements and solutions as required.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar chaired the 11th meeting of the Governing Council of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). PBS Chief Statistician Asif Bajwa briefed the minister and Governing Council members on the preparations and work plan for the 15th Population and Housing Census which is scheduled to commence on March 15, 2017. He informed that all relevant national institutions, including Pakistan Army, NADRA and provincial governments, have been taken on board with regards to the census.

He said that all the aforementioned institutions are extending their full cooperation and assistance. He said that close coordination amongst all stakeholders is being undertaken to ensure a smooth census. The Governing Council was further apprised that the appointments of the requisite staff for field operations has already been completed. The chief statistician also informed that a group of master trainers has already been trained, who have begun imparting training to trainers.

The minister acknowledged that the presence of renowned bi-partisan demographers and statisticians in the Governing Council have strengthened the council and is helping in ensuring that the census is conducted in a credible, transparent and professional manner. He further encouraged the Governing Council and the chief statistician to involve even more such experts in the census process in order to give further credence to this exercise which is of high national importance and is long overdue.

Dar highlighted that reliable data gathered from the census will play a vital role in adequate planning, policy-building and effective delivery of services to the people of Pakistan.