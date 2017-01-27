LAHORE - WAPDA workers held a large conference on Thursday at Bakhtiar Labour Hall under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA to observe NATIONAL UNITY DAY all over the country to strengthen national unity defeating parochial and ethnic religious sectarian divisive forces and promote the organisation of workers to play an effective role for national economic and social development and raising dignity of working man and women in the society and make success its National Trade Union in the forthcoming National Referendum being held on February 2, 2017 under the aegis of National Industrial Relations Commission of Pakistan participated by 1.5 million WAPDA workers on the directions of the Honourable Islamabad High Court.

The conference was presided over by the Veteran Trade Union Leader Khurshid Ahmed General Secretary of the Union and was addressed by him along with Muhammad Younus Senior Vice President Abdul Shakoor, Ch Maqsood Ahmed, Haji Muhammad Latif, Rana Muhammad Akram, Sajid Kazmi, Sardar Fasiur Rehman, Rana Shahid, Osama Tariq and other representatives of the Trade Union representatives.

The conference in a resolution condoled the tragic deaths of 26 innocent citizens including two children at Para Chanar by terrorist in barbaric killing which is crime against mankind and appealed all patriotic forces to forge unity to defeat this menace and also pledged that the union would strive to get accepted the just demand of the workers including provisions of adequate educational facilities to their children and Housing facilities by getting established Cooperative Housing Societies alike WAPDA Town, Lahore in other cities and get raised the pay scales of low paid staff alike their counterpart and strengthen to raise efficiency and better services to the 25 million electricity consumers all over the country and ensure safe and healthy working conditions to the electricity and other workers against accident and establish an egalitarian society free from exploitation as promised by the Farther of Nation.

It was also demanded that WAPDA Authority may also raise pay scale alike electricity workers at the earliest and welcomed the decision of WAPDA Authority to establish an “Engineering University & Medical College” for providing higher education to the children of employees and urged the government of Pakistan to allocate more resources for developing new dams and Hydel Power Stations. The speakers also urged to the WAPDA workers to participate effectively in forthcoming Referendum to elect their representative Trade Union through secret ballot.

Press Release