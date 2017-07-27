ISLAMABAD - Balochistan government is taking measures for promotion of agriculture sector in the province. A senior official of Provincial Agriculture Department said that eight billion rupees have been allocated during current year. He said that concrete measure have been taken to facilitate cultivators across the province. He said that these steps included purchase of two hundred bulldozers, upgradation of Agriculture College Quetta to the level of University and construction of Kachhi Canal Command area development project in Dera Bugti.