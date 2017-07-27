ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Standing committee on Textile Industry on Wednesday emphasised for value-addition in textile sector to enhance the country's exports.

The committee gave recommendations for giving incentives to garments sector and small industries for enhancing their capacity in value addition.

The committee meeting, chaired by MNA Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari here in ministry of textile industry's building, discussed the current situation of textile industry and proposals from exporters. During the meeting, Federal Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan said the government is committed to resolve the issues of electricity prices and sales tax on priority basis. He informed the committee that Rs.15 billion would be paid to the textile sector through Prime Minister "Trade Enhancement Package" by August 14, 2017. He said that priority of the government is facilitating the textile sector for enhancing the country's exports. "We want to revive the confidence of textile sector through "Trade Enhancement Package", he informed.

The committee stressed the need for protecting local textile industry to enhance exports volume of the country.

In meeting, Chairman All Pakistan Textile Sizing Industries Association(APTSIA) Mian Zahid Rasheed said that government must support the textile industry for export led growth. He informed the committee that now trade deficit is big challenge for country and stressed need to provide facilities to the textile sector. He stressed to enhance the regional trade for competing to other regional countries in textile sector and asked to authorities concerned to resolve the genuine problems of the industry.

Chairman APTSIA demanded for proper implementation of PM export enhancement package for facilitating the textile industry.

He claimed that as compared to the other regional countries in Pakistan the member mills of APTSIA were concerned about the high cost of doing business, including burdening of the industry with surcharges in electricity bills, and taxation on the export-oriented textile industry.

MNA Jamshaid Ahmed Dasti, Dr Amirullah Marwat, Abdul Rashid Godil, Muhammad Ayaz Soomro, Malik shakir Bashir Awan, Ms. Belum Hasnain, Ms. Romina Khursheed Alam,Secretary Commerce and representative of APTSIA attended the meeting.