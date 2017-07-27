Kachhi Canal phase-1 to

be ready by August

ISLAMABAD (APP): In view of the significance of Kachhi Canal for development of agriculture in backward areas of Balochistan, the government is committed to completing phase-I by August to irrigate 72,000 acres of virgin land in the remote areas of Dera Bugti. "After four months, the canal will irrigate some 102,000 acres land by December," official sources told APP here on Wednesday. They said the project was long-delayed due to a number of impediments, however, in the aftermath of August 2016, concerted efforts were made to resolve the issues relating to implementation of the project, and the project was heading towards its completion with a satisfactory construction pace. According to documents of Planning Commission, the estimated cost of the phase-1 was Rs80.352 billion while a sum of Rs65.382 billion had already been spent on the project. The government has also allocated Rs10 billion in the current fiscal year PSDP-2017-18 for the project.

REAP all set to organise

Sharjah Expo 2017

KARACHI (NNI): In order to promote Pakistan’s real estate industry, the Real Estate and Investment Pakistan (REAP) is preparing for the mega event Sharjah Expo 2017. The event will be held from September 22-23, 2017. The expo will be attended by a number of participants from Karachi, Islamabad, Faisalabad and Lahore as well as participants from India Russia, China, African countries and other parts of the world. At least 20,000 participants are expected to attend the event in Sharjah which will include professionals, investors, businessmen and other officials. The purpose of the Expo is to promote the real estate industry which will also provide a big platform to the investors, buyers and industrialists to get together. In addition to the annual meeting, property projects will also be highlighted. On this platform the real estate developers and property buyers will learn from each others’ experience.

Govt urged to sign

FTA with Maldives

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Economic Expert Humayun Iqbal Shami has urged the government to sign a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Maldives. Talking to Radio Pakistan, he said, “Pakistan can export multiple things to Maldives at large scale.” “Maldives is a South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) member country and we should further strengthen our ties and cooperation with it,” he added. “Maldives is a small country and its economy is based on tourism. It is becoming a financial and economic attraction because of its beautiful and scenic attractiveness,” the expert said. IR/Economic Expert Dr Noor Fatima said, “Pakistan and Maldives have unanimously agreed to sign various accords for enhancing cooperation in all areas including trade, education, defence, tourism, and people-to-people contacts.” She said, “Pakistan wanted engagement with regional countries at various levels, and wished to share its development with other regional countries as well.

Our young people can go and work in other countries as Pakistan is working for regional integration.”

TDAP holds seminar to

highlight CPEC’s significance

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Ministry of Commerce Executive Director General Dr Safdar Sohail has said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will provide an immense opportunity to the business community to excel their corporate affairs in line with the global trends and will foster economic prosperity in the region. He expressed these remarks while addressing a seminar on “CPEC and its impact on the exports of Pakistan” at a local hotel here on Wednesday. The seminar was organised under the auspices of Trade development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Lahore. Dr Safdar further stated that CPEC will open up new vistas of business in the region and especially the Gwadar Port and road communication connectivity with China and Central Asian States will emerge as a big opening for the Pakistani investors, traders, manufacturers and exporters. “With the new technology in place and application of rapid communication sources, CPEC is a way forward in anchoring the pillars of Pakistan’s economy,” Sohail said.

“Rapid transit of trade facility will usher in enhancing the capacity building and business potential of our traders,” he added.

Earlier in his welcome address, TDAP Director General Riaz Ahmad said that TDAP is endeavouring to provide guidance and assistance to all the business stakeholders with a view to equip them with the business potential capabilities. He said that this seminar was aimed to help the business community understand the multi dynamics of CPEC.