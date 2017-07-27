KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained lackluster on Wednesday as the 100-share index, after trading between an intra-day high of 189 points and a low of 60 points, close at 45,908 points after losing 9 points, owing to jitters from the political backdrop.

Despite dull activity, market appeared to consolidate as prices have fallen down to extremely attractive levels, dealers said.

MEBL (down 0.52%) from the commercial banks declared its 1H2017 result. In its result, the bank posted EPS of Rs3/share. The bank also announced first interim cash dividend of Rs1.75/share and a right issue of 6% at Rs50/share (Rs3b).

FFBL (up 1.49%) from the fertilizer sector announced its 2Q2017 result as well. In its result, the company posted an LPS Rs0.27/share and a dividend of Rs0.10/share.

E&P sector gained to close (1%) higher than its previous day close as oil prices continued their uptrend. POL (up 2.02%) and PPL (1.46%) were the major gainers of the aforementioned sector, said analyst Maaz Mulla at JS Global. Stock closed flat amid thin trade in the futures rollover week as investors’ eye outcome of SC decisions over JIT probe. NEPRA approvals on Rs2.6b refunds, surging global crude prices and reduction in power tariff invited mid session support in auto, steel and cement sectors, stated analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp. Foreign outflows and concerns for political uncertainty played a catalyst role in bearish close at PSX, he added.ants expect the market to remain volatile as investors await the final verdict of the Supreme Court on Panama case.