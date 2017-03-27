DHA Lahore celebrates ‘Jashan-e-Baharan’

LAHORE (PR): An elegant and dignified Jashan-e-Baharan and prize distribution ceremony was held at ‘H’ Park Phase 6 DHA. The colorful ceremony was attended by a large number of floriculture lovers across the city, residents, notables and many from different segments of the society. Administrator DHA Lahore Brig Zafar Yasin Babar was the chief guest of the ceremony. Received by DHA Director Maintenance, the honorable chief guest visited variety of stalls and other displays at the well laid out venue. He praised the aesthetic lay out and appreciated the effort behind it.

Director Maintenance of DHA apprised the audience about the details of the event. Later, the winners in various categories who competed in arrangements of cut flowers, dry flowers and maintenance of their respective lawns, institutions and residences were given away the prizes. The winners were chosen in accordance with the verdict of the jury that was composed of DHA officials, residents and personnel from the Parks and Horticulture Authority.

Apart from the prize distribution, various cultural and traditional items like horse dancing, puppet show, magic show, face painting etc were also be some entertainments for all ages. Tunes played by the military band added colors to the grace and beauty of the event. The annual festivities provided residents with an opportunity to participate in several activities and enjoy spring.