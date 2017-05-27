ISLAMABAD - The overall allocation for the energy sector has been decreased by Rs 3 billion, from 380 billion in 2016-17 to Rs 377 billion in the fiscal 2017-18.

Of the total allocations of Rs 377543.165 million, for the development of power sector in FY 2017-18, Rs 5161.968 million are funded through local PSDP allocation, Rs 55747.393 million are Foreign Exchange Component, while the rest will be funded by WAPDA, Gencos, Discos and NTDC from its own resources.

The government has considerably decreased its share of PSDP from Rs 74 billion in 2016-17 to Rs 5 billion in the PSDP 2017-18, however, there is no big change in the FEC allocation during the incoming and outgoing fiscal.

Out of total allocation of Rs 129.02 billion for 18 hydro power projects, Rs 2 billion is funded by the government PSDP, Rs 19.8 billion are funded through FEC while the remaining amount of Rs 107.33 billion will be funded through WAPDA’s self finance.

Out of the total allocation of Rs 21 billion for the construction of Diamir Bhasha Hydropower project, Rs1 billion will be funded from local PSDP while 20 billion will be funded by the WAPDA self finance. It is pertinent to mention here that in the fiscal 2016-17 the allocations for Bhasha dam were Rs 14 billion.

Similarly in the public sector development (2017-18), Rs 1.2 billion was allocated, with a FEC of Rs 200 million, for two new hydel power projects including Mohmand dam.

For the 16 ongoing hydle projects, Rs 127917 billion were allocated, which includes the PSDP allocation of 1b rupees while the remaining financing will be funded by FEC and WAPDA’s own allocations. For Dasu Hydro Project Stage-I, Rs 53775 billion have been allocated which includes the FEC of Rs 3500 million and the WAPDA self finance of Rs 50275 million. For Thakot Hydro power project of 4000 MW, Rs 194 million were allocated which will be funded by WAPDA’s self finance. For 106MW Golan Gol Hydro Power Project, Rs 6255 million have been allocated which includes Rs 3848 million from WAPDA’s self finance while the remaining Rs 2407 million will be funded from FEC.

For Neelum Jhelum hydro power project, Rs 19573 million have been allocated which includes WAPDA self finance Rs 14739 million and FEC of Rs 4834 million. For Tarbela 4th Extension Hydro power project, Rs 16396 million have been allocated, which includes Rs 5933 million FEC while Rs 10468 million will be funded from WAPDA’s self finance. Similarly for Tarbela 5th Extension Hydro power project, Rs 2305 million have been allocated which includes Rs 695 million FEC and the remaining will be self financed by WAPDA.

For 31 new PEPCO schemes, Rs 9521.701 million have been allocated which includes Rs136.393 million through FEC, PEPCO own resources Rs 7275.43 million while local PSDP component is only Rs 2110.878 million. Out of 31 new schemes, only two are approved while the rest are unapproved.

Similarly, for 154 PEPCO ongoing schemes, to be funded by Gencos, Discos, NTDC, Rs 246409.509 million were allocated. Out of the total allocation, Rs 35639 million will be funded through FEC, Rs 209868.319 million from PEPCO own self finance while only Rs 902.19 million are funded by the local PSDP allocations.

For 1200 MW RLNG based power plant Balloki, Rs 39256 million have been allocated and for 1200 MW RLNG based power plant (Havli Bahadurshah) Rs 37184 million have been allocated and both will be funded by the self finance of the companies.

Rs 333.7b allocated for

Communications Div

APP adds: The federal government has allocated Rs 333380.735 million for 96 development projects of Communications Division in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2017-18.

According to the budgetary document released here on Friday, the government has specified a total of 13660.398 million for 11 schemes of Ministry of Communications out of which Rs 13302.494 million have been allocated for three ongoing schemes while Rs 357.904 million have been earmarked eight new schemes.

Rs 42.9b allocated for 37

projects of Railways

The federal government has allocated Rs 42900 million for 37 ongoing and new projects of Railways Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the financial year 2017-18.

Under the PSDP, Rs 33535.239 million have been allocated for 31 ongoing schemes.

Rs 36.7b for water projects

The government has earmarked Rs 36,750 million for various ongoing water schemes and new projects under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for next fiscal year 2017-18.

According to budgetary documents, a sum of Rs 34,960 has been allocated for various ongoing schemes with foreign assistance of Rs106 million while Rs1,790 million had specified for new schemes.

Finance Division gets Rs18.9b

The government has earmarked Rs 18.936 billion for various ongoing and new schemes of Finance Division under PSDP 2017-18.

According to a budgetary document released here Friday, among the ongoing projects, the government has allocated Rs 202.1 million for automation project of Central Directorate of National Savings, Phase-II.

Planning, Development, Reforms

division gets Rs16.7b

Government has allocated Rs 16.798 billion for Planning, Development and Reforms division for its ongoing and new schemes under Public Sector Development Programme (2017-18).

According to detail, an amount of Rs 2.818 billion has been earmarked for 21 ongoing schemes, whereas Rs 4.502 billion have been allocated for 11 new schemes.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 9.478 billion has also been allocated for other requirements including research, holding of workshops, un-funded, and under funded important projects.

Rs 12.9b for Wapda projects

The government has specified Rs 129,184.083 million for various ongoing and new schemes of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for next fiscal year 2017-18.

According to budgetary documents, a sum of Rs 127,917.083 has been allocated for various ongoing schemes with foreign assistance of Rs 19,583 million.

Govt allocates Rs 12.7b for Ports and Shipping

Government has allocated an amount of Rs. 12775.670 million for various new and ongoing schemes of the Ministry of Ports and Shipping under Public Sector Development Programme (2017-18).

According to detail, an amount of Rs 7373.714 million has been earmarked for the ongoing schemes, whereas Rs 5401.956 million have been allocated for new schemes of ministry of Ports and Shipping under PSDP.

Rs 4.3b earmarked for Aviation

Div under PSDP-18

Under the Public Sector Development Programme for 2017-18, Rs 4349 million has been allocated for 12 ongoing and 8 new schemes in the Aviation Division.

The ongoing projects, including establishment of Basic Aerodrome Facilities at Mansehra, Construction of Rain Water Harvesting Kasana Dam at Islamabad, Establishment of Flood Forecasting and Warning System for Kalpani Nullah Basin Mardan and New Gawadar International Airport have been earmarked Rs 500 million, Rs 1078 million, Rs 113 million and Rs 1000 million in the respective heads.

Rs 2.7b set aside for Industries,

production division

Government has set aside Rs 2737.27 million for 13 ongoing and news development projects of Industries and Production Division under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), 2017-18. According to the PSDP documents released here Friday, Rs 211.736 million would be spent on the establishment of Bostan Industrial Estate (Phase-1) Balochistan, while Rs 122.625 million have been earmarked for establishment of infrastructure in Quetta industrial and Trading Estate (Phase II).

Govt allocates Rs1.6b for

agriculture development

The government has allocated Rs 1614.266 million for 15 on-going and 10 new schemes of Ministry of National Food Security and Research under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), for the financial year 2017-18. According the PSDP 2017-18, an amount of Rs 1277.819 million has been earmarked for 15 on-going developmental projects, where as Rs.333.447 has been allocated for 10 new schemes.

Rs 1.5b for it, telecom projects

The federal government has allocated Rs 1538 million for ongoing and new information technology and telecommunication projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the financial year 2017-18.

Under the PSDP, Rs 1369.733 million have been allocated for 11 ongoing projects.

Rs 1.2b for Commerce Division

The government has allocated Rs 1200 million for Commerce Division under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2017-18. According to budgetary documents, in total Rs 1200 allocations Rs 600 million allocated each for ongoing and new schemes in Budget 2017-18.