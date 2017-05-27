Chughtai Lab inaugurates lab in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD (PR): Chughtai Lab has inaugurated its stat lab in Faisalabad. The state-of-the-art lab is capable of performing thousands of tests at a time. For patients it means accurate results within a shorter period of time.

Faisalabad stat lab is located on Saleemi Chowk, Satiyana Road, Faisalabad. Leading doctors and professionals were invited at the inauguration ceremony to showcase them services of Chughtai Lab. Doctors appreciated the services of Chughtai Lab and they were glad to share how Chughtai Lab is working in the health care industry with quality standards and serving the nation with its mission “Accurate Results on Time”.

Prof A S Chughtai, CEO of Chughtai Lab, commented, “We are always looking for ways to provide convenience to our customers. We believe that Faisalabad stat lab will provide convenience to our customers in Faisalabad and surrounding areas by providing shorter turnaround time”.

Chughtai Lab is one of the leading pathology labs in Pakistan. Dr A. S Chughtai founded the lab in 1983 as ‘Lahore Lab.’ Over a period of 33 years, the lab has grown to a nationwide network. The lab has an extensive network of 160+ collection centers and 8 stat labs that serve patients across Pakistan. The lab is staffed by consultant pathologists and qualified medical technologists who use state-of-the-art automated instrumentation from manufacturers of international repute. Chughtai Lab has always focused on quality in order to earn the trust of patients and doctors. Chughtai Lab is ISO 15189 certified, and also participates in the College of American Pathologists external Quality Assurance program.

JS Bank, Dellsons hold seminar

KARACHI (PR): Speakers at the Seminar on Emerging Digital Ecosystem - Prospects and Challenges, organized by Dellsons in association with JS Bank, have emphasized for the collective efforts to promote the digital Ecosystem in Pakistan by adopting the collaboration mindset.

Seminar featured some of the most insightful speakers from across Pakistan, Europe and the Africa. The seminar was attended by over 50 delegates including CEOs and executives of JS Bank and Group Companies.

Syed Irfan Ali, Executive Director Banking Policy and Regulation Group, State Bank said that for the overall digital ecosystem development in Pakistan, a consultative and collaborative approach is required among different stakeholders.

He said that in line with the government’s vision for digital financial inclusion in the country, SBP is serving more as an enabler helping financial institutions transform themselves into digital service providers and creating awareness among the masses to fully capitalize this opportunity for the betterment for all.

Partnerships between banks and financial technologies firms or FinTechs and starts-ups are needed to succeed in this competitive banking landscape of the future. He also shared with the audience that currently SBP is working on the regulation framework for introducing Digital Bank Category in Pakistan which will be aligned with today’s customers’ expectations.

Ali J Siddiqui, Chairman JS Bank, said that there are various opportunities for the digital ecosystem in the country. He said that the payment system in the Pakistan is going to digitalize and Fintech companies are gaining space in those areas where banks have not invested or peoples are unbanked.

Stile unveils new wall and floor tiles

KARACHI (PR): Stile has unveiled new stunningly beautiful Modish Collection of Wall and Floor Tiles for its consumers building new homes or upgrading existing ones. Comprising of a wide variety of colors and designs the new collection is designed to suit the modern taste of Stile’s consumers and to set their homes apart from all others. With the launch of its new collection Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited is continuing its tradition of being the pioneers in bringing new and innovative technology in the field of Porcelain and Ceramic Tiles. Having made a total investment of PKR 1.2 billion in production and manufacturing in the past 6 months Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited is committed to providing quality products to the end consumer. Stile’s latest Italian technology under the supervision of the company’s Italian production team launched “Glaze Porcelain Polish Tiles & Glaze Porcelain Matt Tiles” in 24x24 inches/60x60 cm. The collection comes in a diverse range of designs and promises durability, low maintenance and high resistance to wear & tear.

Speaking at the occasion, Masood Jaffery, CEO Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited, stated: “I am pleased to announce the launch of our Modish Collection. The construction market in Pakistan is expanding at a rapid pace with heavy investments being made in the form of various residential and commercial projects. We are confident that with the extensive design range that we are offering, our modern Italian designs in collaboration with Arte & Grafica, Italy will be the preferred choice for architects, interior designers, builders and of course, our customers who are looking to design extraordinary homes.” The current demand-supply gap which exists in the market for tiles needs to be fulfilled by local producers while focusing on quality, design and variety. Having foreseen this issue Stile has constantly been striving to meet the needs of its customers’ by focusing on their requirements.

Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited’s GM Sales & Marketing Aamir Saghir added: “Today’s Stile event is the reflection of our commitment towards providing the highest quality, best designs and colors to cater the changing demand of our valued customers.” By prioritizing their focus on delivering high quality products, Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited’s own unmatched quality standards have exceeded the international quality standards of ISO-13006 making Stile the preferred quality brand all over Pakistan.

Augere launches LTE

services for corporate sector in 11 cities

KARACHI (PR): Augere Pakistan has become the first Pakistani company to deploy Corporate LTE in 11 cities of Pakistan. Currently, LTE service is available to mobile phone users only but with the introduction of LTE for corporate sector, businesses would get high-speed uninterrupted bandwidth and connectivity essential to run their business operations. Newly planned Premium Corporate LTE by Augere will be capable of delivering speeds of up to 100Mbps per customer. In phase one, Augere is investing over USD 10 million for network deployment.

Initially this LTE service is being launched in Sukkur, Hyderabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan,Gujranwala and Gujrat and company plans to upgrade the WIMAX network in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi by the end of 2017.

Augere LTE is designed to meet the high-speed connectivity and data transfer requirements of Corporate and SME Clients especially in Tier-2 cities where the corporate clients demand High Capacity, Low Latency, Unlimited Volume, High Spectral Efficiency and Flexible Asymmetric Service Profile for large and small scale businesses.

Jamal Nasir Khan CEO, Augere informed that Augere LTE would offer reliable LTE connectivity with optimum latency over licensed frequency band that too at highly affordable pricing than Fiber, VSAT and Radio links. LTE deployment time is practically less than 1 hour which has no comparison while working with existing media available in the market.

Augere provides dedicated 24x7 Corporate Service Desk to ensure 100% satisfaction of its corporate customers.

Augere Pakistan has been operating inside Pakistan since 2010. It has a vast experience of serving some of the biggest names in the world of telecoms, ISP’s, Banks, FMCGs, Media Housesand SME’s. Augere always focuses on being the one stop solution for all its customers, providing both carrier and enterprise services, through wireless and wired technologies. Be it branch connectivity, SMTP services, IP Transit, Data Center, IOT solutions and more; Augere has it all under one roof and one name.

Jamal Nasir Khan said that with LTE now under its Umbrella, Augere promises unbeatable services, and unmatchable customer support. It always treats its existing customers as partners and not just clients. To all the prospective clients, Augere would like to extend an invitation for a lucrative business relationship. In Augere, we assure you to find a dependable and reliable business partner who you can trust on for the best and most effective solutions.

BOM-SIE organises cancer awareness campaign

LAHORE (PR): Board of Management Sundar Industrial Estate organised cancer awareness campaign at the Sundar Industrial Estate on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Chairman PIEDMC Rizwan Khalid Butt said spread of cancer in the industrial areas can be met with raising awareness of the disease among industrialists, labourers and other sectors relating to industry.

He lamented that 40 percent of the population was unable to purchase cancer medicine and some 94 children die of cancer in Pakistan due to the lack of awareness.

He stressed on improving the industrial environment to deal with cancer disease.

Speaking on the occasion, Former Dean of King Edward Medical College Professor Dr Shehryar said he has operated 100,000 cancer patients and urged the industrialists to come forward for help eradicating the cancer from the industrial sites. He warned that 65 percent of deaths would be due to cancer in case the remedial steps are delayed further.