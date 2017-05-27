LAHORE - A meeting of energy experts to assess the load forecast, generation planning and to devise a plan for future needs of power sector was held under the chairmanship of NTDC Managing Director Dr Fiaz A Chaudhry, here at WAPDA House on Friday.

Welcoming the energy experts, Dr Fiaz said, “We all are connected with the power sector of Pakistan and there is a need to share the load forecast and generation planning of NTDC with the players of power sector. Being a team member, we have to review and assess that how demand is growing, what capacity we are going to have, so that the energy crisis is addressed properly to help the government to eliminate the menace of loadshedding from the country.”

Sharing the views on the load forecast and generation planning, the energy experts appreciated the efforts of the NTDC MD for providing them an opportunity to have free and frank discussion on various issues of power sector.

The participants agreed that such discussions will help in assessing the actual load forecast in order to devise and plan action for future needs by all concerns. It was decided that all stakeholders will share their input with NTDC through email which will be taken into considerations to build the mutual consensus of NTDC and power industry to be discussed in the next session.