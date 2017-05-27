LAHORE - Better employable skills and improved Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) is only possible through active involvement of private sector and close collaboration with public sector. This opinion was developed in the first meeting of the Punjab TVET Advisory Forum, organized here on Friday. The forum was organised by the TVET Reform Support Programme, which is funded by the EU, the Federal Republic of Germany and the Royal Norwegian Embassy, in close collaboration with the NAVTTC as well as provincial TEVTAs and private sector organisations.