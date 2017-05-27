ISLAMABAD - The government has allocated Rs414 billion for infrastructure development in the country including Rs320 billion for the National Highways Authority (NHA) schemes.

According to the budget documents, over Rs13 billion have been earmarked for the ongoing schemes under the Communication Division, while Rs357 million have been allocated for new schemes. A sum of Rs13 billion has been allocated for the ongoing Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System from Municipal Park, Saddar to KESC Power House Chowrangi, Karachi.

The new schemes include construction of building at the NHMP Training Camp, Sheikhupura and Rs50 million have been allocated in the PSDP 2017-2018. Similarly, Rs100 million have been allocated for the construction of NHMP building on acquired lands. An allocation of Rs320 billion has been allocated for the ongoing and new projects under the NHA.

The ongoing schemes include approach road to the New Islamabad International Airport for which an amount of Rs1 billion has been allocated in the PSDP 2017-2018. Furthermore, Rs1,500m have been allocated for Basima-Khuzdar (106km) N-30 CPEC; Rs4,000m for Bella Awaran-Hoshab Road; Rs1,132m for the bridge over Indus linking N-5 with N-55 at Nishtar Ghat; Rs10 billion for construction of Faisalabad-Khanewal Expressway (184km) M-4 (ADB) (Faisalabad-TT Sing, Jhang and Khanewal); Rs3 billion each for construction of Black Top Road Yakmach-Kharan via Dostain Wad Khurmaqai and Burhan-Havelian Expressway (E-35) 59km and Expressway from Basham to Khwaza Khela (62km).

Furthermore, an amount of Rs4 billion has been allocated for the construction of Expressway from Chakdara to Kalam (133km); Rs38 billion for construction of Hakla on M-I to Yarik DI Khan Motorway (CPEC); Rs2 billion for construction of highway from Athmaqam to Taobutt including two tunnels in Neelam Valley; Rs8 billion for construction of infrastructure and allied work for the Metro Bus Service, Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad International Airport; Rs5 billion for construction of roads network for New Islamabad International Airport main link, Thalian link and periphery road; Rs9.5 billion for construction of Sialkot-Lahore Motorway (91km); Rs5 billion for dualisation of Indus Highway balance portion under CAREC (765km) including Jamshoro-Sehwan section (135km) and Darra Sara-e-Gambila (164km); Rs8 billion for dualisation of Indus Highway remaining portion (128km); Rs5 billion for dualisation of Yarik-Mughalkot-Zhob section of N-50 (210km) CPEC Western Alignment including Zhob bypass and land acquisition; Rs7 billion for improvement of Jaglot-Skardu road (S-1) 167km (CPEC); Rs8 billion for Lahore Eastern bypass on GT Road (13.5kms); Rs47 billion for Lahore-Abdul Hakeem section (230km); and Rs4 billion for Lowari Tunnel; Rs35 billion for Multan-Sukkur section (387km).

The PSDP also include allocation of Rs21 billion for the construction of Thakot to Havelian (118km) CPEC; Rs8 billion for upgradation of motorway link road from Kohat via Jand and Rs5 billion each for widening of N-5, Thokar Niaz Beg to Hudyiara Drain including land acquisition and construction of Zhob-Mughal Kot road including acquisition of land.

The government has also decided to launch some new schemes that include Chichawatni to Lahore-Multan Motorway (with a PSDP allocation of Rs1 billion); connecting Faisalabad-Sahianwala Expressway with Sangla Hill alongside Canal Bank (PSDP allocation of Rs1 billion); construction of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (PSDP allocation of Rs5 billion); dualisation of 26 kilometres of Sialkot-Pasrur Road (with a PSDP allocation Rs3 billion); and Kohala-Muzaffarabad four-lane dual road via Lower Toppa Chhijina (with a PSDP allocation Rs2 billion).

Furthermore, the government has allocated Rs6,386 million in PSDP 2017-2018 for the ongoing and new schemes under Housing and Works Division. Out of this amount, Rs221 million have been allocated for the new schemes. The new schemes include construction of boundary wall along with iron grills around the Ministers’ Enclave in F-5/2, Islamabad for which an amount of Rs30 million has been allocated.

The government has allocated Rs5 million for the construction of child day care centre at the FPSC HQ Building Islamabad. As far as the ongoing schemes under Housing and Works Division are concerned, an amount of Rs200 million has been allocated for the construction of new Secretariat blocks, Constitution Avenue, Islamabad; Rs222 million for construction of bridge at Mongri to Fatehpur Afghana on Nallah Bahian, Tehsil Shakargarh; Rs2,000 million for dualisation and improvement of Mandra-Chakwal Road (64km); Rs1,500 million for dualisation and improvement of Sohawa-Chakwal road project (66km); and Rs500 million for Mosa Khail Tonsa Road (35km).