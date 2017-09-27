EFU Life wins Best Corporate Report Award

KARACHI (PR): EFU Life Assurance’s Annual Report 2016, ‘Looking Over the Horizons’ ranked in the top three in the Best Corporate Report (BCR) Award 2016 in the Non Banking Financial Institutions Category.

The Non-Banking Financial Institutions (NBFI) Category comprises of the insurance industry, both life and general insurance, Modaraba’s, asset management companies and leasing companies.

This is the fifth consecutive year, the company has been recognized in the BCR Awards for best presented accounts, highlighting improvement in transparency, accountability and governance.

This ranking is declared by a Joint Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP). Shahid Abbas, Chief Financial Officer, EFU Life Assurance Ltd. received the award on behalf of the company.

Fatima Fertilizer holds rice seminar

LAHORE (PR): Recently, Fatima Fertilizer, in association with government of Punjab and Rice Research Institute Kala Shah Kaku, orgranised ‘Dhaan (rice) Seminar’ in Gujranwala. The seminar brought together more than 3000 farmers. Chief guests included Secretary Agriculture, DG Agriculture, DG Agriculture Extension, DG Agriculture Research, President Kissan Ittehad, MNA Zafarwall, Hafizabad and Gujranwala. The seminar focused on latest rice production technology, pest control and balanced use of Sarsabz Nitrate Fertilizers. Secretary agriculture asked farmers to start incorporating latest technology as that was the only way their prosperity could be guaranteed. For this purpose, the government of Punjab is setting up 72 Hi-Tech Mechanization Service Centers in partnership with Fatima Fertilizers all over Punjab. Latest agri farm machinery and services will be rented out to farmers through these centers. At the end of the program, Fatima Fertilizer distributed 4 Umra tickets, 1 tractor, 2 motorcycles and other gifts among farmers through lucky draws.

Concordia Colleges holds event

LAHORE (PR): Concordia Colleges, a project of Beaconhouse, is the first-ever registered accountancy school system by ICAP and introduced CA at Concordia Colleges. Concordia Colleges arranged open day event in this regard at a local hotel the other day.

The event got an overwhelming response in terms of participation of the students. Razi Khan, Executive Director Institute of Chartered Accountancy, introduced the programme of CA. Naeem Akhtar Sheikh, CFA Chartered Accountant, briefed on the practical side of CA and how different CAs have contributed in the progress of other nations. Zunair Zafar then introduced the education scheme of the CA programme.

Closing remarks of the seminar were given by Prof Dr Kaheelqur Rehman who emphasized on the quality of education that Beaconhouse Group has provided in the past and will continue to provide it in the future for Concordia Colleges and for the program of CA. He also thanked ICAP for making Concordia College the first ever registered accountancy school system. Prof Dr Kaheelqur Rehman thanked the parents, students and all the guests for attending the event and for making it a success.

BASF promotes

sustainable construction

LAHORE (PR): The World Green Building Council is celebrating World Green Building Week. BASF also provides solutions that support sustainable building and contribute to climate protection. During the week, BASF will showcase a range of these solutions online under the hashtags #WGBW2017 and #OurHeroIsZero. These include insulation systems, solutions to optimize the concrete mix so that it can contain a higher proportion of recycled materials, ways to reduce impact sound, and more. Interested stakeholders can join the conversation from September 25 to October 1, 2017 by following BASF on Facebook, Twitter, or WeChat (@BASF_in_Action). BASF has been present in Pakistan for more than four decades. With production in Karachi, BASF offers innovative solutions for key local business sectors. BASF maintains offices in Karachi, Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, and Islamabad. BASF also supports education and community development projects in Pakistan.

In 2016, BASF posted sales of approximately €110 million to customers in Pakistan and had 74 employees in Pakistan.

Jovago.pk welcomes PC, Marriott Hotels on board

KARACHI (PR): Jovago.pk, Pakistan’s first and number one online hotel booking website, on the occasion of “World Tourism Day” that is celebrated every year on September 27 globally, brings exciting announcement for its travelers.

Jovago.pk welcomes Pearl-Continental & Marriott Pakistan Hotels onboard. Building on an existing relationship with Hashoo Group’s Hotel One brand, the new partnership with the country’s largest hotel chain is another milestone achieved by Jovago.pk with an aim to pave ways for travelers across Pakistan including corporate executives, business travelers and tourists.

With this venture, Jovago.pk continues to successfully capture majority of hotel partners in Pakistan to facilitate travelers with maximum choices of hotels at affordable rates and luxurious accommodations all over the country when making travelling plans.

Under this partnership, travelers of Jovago can access the entire portfolio of Pearl-Continental and Marriott hotels - a total of nine destinations across the country. Travelers are now provided with options in seven different destinations that include Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Muzaffarabad, Bhurban, and Gwadar for Pearl-Continental Hotels and Marriott hotels in Karachi and Islamabad.