ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s biggest gas explorer Oil and Gas Development Co (OGDC) said it has discovered gas reserves from its onshore exploratory well Tando Allah Yar, in district Hyderabad, in southern province Sindh. The structure of Tando Allah Yar South West #01 was drilled and tested using OGDCL’s in house expertise, the company said in a filing to Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The well was drilled down to the depth of 3250 meters. The well has tested 10 MMscf/day of gas and 72bpd of condensate through 32/64” choke at wellhead flowing pressure of 2440 psi from ‘massive sands” of lower Guru formation, the statement said.

OGDC has been working as operator holding shares of 95% and GHPL has 5% shares. The discovery has opened a new avenue and would add hydrocarbon reserve base to OGDCL, GHPL and the country.

OGDC as of June 30, 2017 have been operating in 58 exploration blocks, the largest exploration acreage in Pakistan, covering 33% of the total awarded acreage, standing at 114,581 sq.km. the company also holds working interest in five exploration blocks operated by other exploration companies.

The company’s average net crude oil production during July 2160 to June 2017 stood around 44,041bpd, gas production of 1,051 MMcfd and average net LPG production was 455 metric tons per day, the data posted on the website of the company said.