Call for adoption of modern agri tech

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The government should make the regulatory system simple and easier so that farmers may get access to the modern agriculture technology. Although the government has taken various steps on technology adoption, but still efforts are required to change the traditional outdated techniques in the field of agriculture. Dr Siang Hee TAN, a leading agricultural scientist and executive director of CropLife Asia, expressed these views in an interaction with media persons on Tuesday. Dr Hee is currently visiting Pakistan on an invitation from CropLife Pakistan Association and is scheduled to meet key policy-makers, regulators, government officials, industry and the scientific community. “We praise the government of Pakistan’s vision and policy-position on technology adoption, especially relating to biotechnology. The establishment of more than 30 biotechnology research institutions is a testament to the government’s commitment towards promoting biotech crop solutions,” he said.

Dr Hee was of the view that Pakistan’s growing population, climate change, scarcity of water and changing lifestyles continue to pose challenges to the food security. In order to address this emergent challenge, he stressed the need to promote sustainable means to grow food and embrace technological innovations that enabled the same.

Based in Singapore, CropLife Asia is operating in 91 countries with generous support from prestigious global enterprises like; Bayer, Monsanto, Dupont, Syngenta, etc. This global federation nurtures technological solutions to enrich the plant-science industry in pursuit of sustainability in agriculture, while it advocates international developments for crop-protection, seeds and agricultural biotechnology. While sharing his assessment of the present regulatory environment in Pakistan, Dr Hee emphasized the importance of an independent, science-based, transparent and predictable regulatory regime that would enable farmers to fully reap its benefits. He also urged regulators to develop better synergies with their international counterparts and benefit from knowledge-sharing through data-transportability arrangements.

“The best-practices being adopted across the Asia region include allocation of adequate resources for staffing and capacity-building of regulatory bodies along with the deployment of modern agriculture technologies and progressive-farming methods. Rules and processes are being made more conducive to agricultural growth, through close consultation with the experts of this sector,” he said.

ICCI flays power tariff hike

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has slammed the 48 paisa per unit hike in the average electricity tariff by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) for ex-WAPDA distribution companies (Discos) for the year 2015-16 and termed it an unwise decision as it would further enhance the cost of doing business and hurt Pakistan’s exports. ICCI President Khalid Iqbal Malik said, “The power tariffs in Pakistan for industrial and commercial consumers were already highest in the region due to which our exports have become uncompetitive in the international market.” He said that in this scenario, allowing Discos to recover Rs24.34 billion from power consumers on account of the write-off of unrecovered amounts from chronic defaulters was totally unjustified. He said that the Nepra has resorted to easy approach of passing on the burden of defaulters to the general consumers which was an illogical decision.

He said the Nepra was making regular bill-payers to pay for those who have used the electricity, but were not paying for it. He said this practice would encourage further defaults and would create disappointment in regular bill payers. He said the trend of write-offs would also reinforce the rampant inefficiencies within the system and put an upfront burden on consumers.

Malik said that the business community had been demanding of the government since long to focus on bringing down high energy cost as Pakistan was losing export markets to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Vietnam and other regional countries due to high power tariffs. But it was unfortunate that instead of bringing down electricity price, the government was taking measures to further enhance it that would badly affect business and industrial activities causing further fall in the country’s exports.

The ICCI senior vice president said that line losses and defaults in Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) were minimum as compared to other Discos and it was unjustified to make the consumers of Iesco to pay for the defaulters of other areas. He called upon the Nepra to immediately withdraw 48 paisa increase in power tariff and urged that the government should focus on cheap energy sources for producing affordable electricity that would help in promoting businesses & industrialization, creating new jobs and improving the country’s exports.

ICCI Vice President Tahir Ayub also stressed that forcing Iesco’s consumers to pay for the defaulters of other Discos was unfair. He said if the government was serious in economic revival, it should immediately withdraw power tariff hike.

Steve for more Pak-US B2B contacts

LAHORE (APP): US Embassy Commercial Counsellor Steve Knode on Tuesday stressed the need for more business-to-business contacts between Pakistan and the United States to further strengthen the bilateral trade and said that the US businessmen would help Pakistani businessmen for exploring new markets in America. Speaking to leading industrialists at the residence of Iftikhar Ali Malik, Vice President of SAARC Chamber and founder president Pak-US Business Council at luncheon on Tuesday, Steve said that joint efforts were needed to further cement the existing economic ties between Pakistan and the US private sector. He said that Pakistan and the US were enjoying amicable relationship and coalition partners against war on terror. Steve further said that there were many viable industrial sectors which Pakistani businessmen could exploit and get further access to American economy. Economic Counselor Chip Laitenen and Consul General Elizabeth K Trudeau said the United States valued its relationship with Pakistan and willing to improve bilateral trade relations on sound footings.

They also suggested that businessmen from the both sides should hold business-to-business conferences to boost sector wise cooperation between business communities of the two countries. They said that Pakistan was lucrative for investment and the US businessmen were interested for investment in Pakistan.

On the occasion, Malik demanded that the US should provide direct access to Pakistani products in its markets, at zero duty. He said that US President Donald Trump should announce packages of incentives for quick revival of Pakistani economy as the country had also suffered trillions of dollars losses in the war against terror. He said that Pakistan was emerging as a fast developing and modern republic in South Asia. He urged Pakistani-American businessmen to avail immense business potential in Pakistan as well. "Pakistan and the United States have been close allies in the fight against terrorism, which is a common threat to all nations of the world", he said and added that as a matter of policy, Pakistan does not allow use of its territory against any country. He further said that Trump-led US administration should recognise the sacrifices of Pakistan in eradicating terrorism.

Political and Economic Section Chief Ann Mason, US Consulate General Lahore and other USG officials were also present on the occasion and also responded to queries of businessmen. LCCI President Abdul Basit, former FPCCI chief Malik Zubair Ahmed, former federal finance minister Salman Shah, Sialkot Chamber President Noman Butt, Sialkot Chamber Executive Member Abdul Ghafoor Butt, FPCCI Coordination Committee Chairman Malik Sohail Hussain, former FPCCI vice president Hameed Akhter Chadda, former federation chief Mian Adreess, Yawar Ali, former Wapda Chairman Tariq Hameed were also present on the occasion.

Rice worth $223.93m exported in 2 months

ISLAMABAD (APP): Rice worth $223.937 million has been exported during the first two months of current financial year. During the period from July-August, rice exports from the country grew by 40.36 percent as compared the exports of the same period of last year, according the data of PBS. Around 428,993 metric tons of rice worth $223.937 million was exported as compared the exports of 380,861 metric tons valuing $159.543 million, it added. Meanwhile, the exports of basmati rice grew by 10.35 percent and about 59,433 metric tons of basmati rice worth $62.741 million was exported as compared the exports of 59,192 metric tons valuing $56.857 million of same period last year. The exports of rice other then basmati also witnessed an increase of 58.98 percent; around 369.580 metric tons of rice costing $161.198 million was exported as compared to the exports of 251,669 metric tons worth $102.888 million of last year. On month on month basis, rice exports from the country grew by 53 percent in August, 2017 as compared the same month of last year, the data revealed.



About 227,998 metric tons of rice worth $116.041 million was exported in August as compared the exports of 146,769 metric tons valuing $75.569 million of same period last year. Meanwhile, basmati rice worth $86.290 million was exported in last month, which grew by 2.15 percent as compared the same months of last year. Exports of basmati rice were recorded at 28,482 metric tons in month of August as compared the exports 30,446 metric tons of same period last year.