ISLAMABAD - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday noted that Pakistan’s fiscal and external sector vulnerabilities have reappeared with the wider current account deficit, falling foreign exchange reserves, rising debt obligations and consequently greater external financing needs.

“Political uncertainty heightened following the Supreme Court decision in August to disqualify the prime minister elected in 2013. Calm has returned, and his party will continue to lead the government until new parliamentary elections due by the third quarter of 2018. Still, possible loss of momentum for making policy decisions may hamper growth prospects,” the ADB stated in its report titled as “Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2017, update”.

Pakistan’s GDP growth has estimated at 5.5 percent for the ongoing financial year. Rising domestic demand fuelled by economic expansion is expected to stoke inflation in FY2018. However, the ADO 2017 projection for 4.8 percent inflation could stand with continued central bank policy vigilance, a muted increase in global oil prices, and some expected easing of global food prices.

“The general government budget for FY2018 sets the target deficit at 4.1 percent of GDP, significantly narrower than the 5.8 percent of GDP deficit of a year earlier. An 18 percent increase in tax collection and larger nontax revenues would boost total revenue to 17.2 percent of GDP. Further rationalisation of current expenditure to the equivalent of 15 percent of GDP is envisioned to support a projected expansion in capital expenditures. Total expenditures are projected at 21.3 percent of GDP, reflecting an increase of 18 percent on significantly higher budgetary allocations for development,” the report stated. Development expenditures are forecast to reach 6.3 percent of GDP after public sector development programme allocations increased by half in FY2017, the year before an election. Notable areas for allocations are security, road transport, aid for less-developed areas and internally displaced people, health, and education.

The federal budget for FY2018 assumes two-thirds of deficit financing will come from domestic bank and non-bank sources with no borrowing from the central bank. Achieving such a large reduction in the general government budget deficit and this ambitious financing target appears to be very difficult, but a continued large deficit would again require very substantial foreign financing. There was a significant increase in the government borrowing from the central bank in FY2017 to retire debt from commercial banks and non-bank sources such as Pakistan Investment Bonds. This government borrowing from the central bank helped increase commercial bank liquidity and extension of credit to the private sector, but further large borrowing risks creating inflationary pressure. Accordingly, the central bank needs to vigilantly shape monetary policy to emerging circumstances in FY2018.

The current account deficit is expected to remain high in FY2018, projected at 4.2 percent of GDP, with rising imports, declining remittances, and stagnant exports. A key challenge will be to finance Pakistan’s burgeoning trade deficit as remittance inflows, however substantial, continue to fall. The share of exports in GDP nearly halved from 13 percent in FY2006 to a dismal 7.1 percent in FY2017. Exports fell annually by 2.5 percent on average from FY2013 to FY2017 for lack of competitiveness or conditions for modernising investment, leaving persistently low value addition to fetch low unit prices. Better prospects for global growth and trade are expected to further the recent improvement in export performance, however weak, in FY2017. Exports are likely to take off, though, only with adequate and reliable power supply and other supporting infrastructure and policy.

Imports are expected to continue to increase as growth spurs domestic demand that domestic production cannot meet. July 2017 imports were, though 8 percent less than the peak in June, 50.9 percent above a year earlier. Worker remittances have shown some unexpected improvement, however, in the first 2 months of FY2018, increasing by 13.2 percent from the same period in FY2017. If this rebound can be sustained for the rest of FY2018, it may ameliorate the projected deficit. In any case, the authorities may need to consider rapid currency depreciation at some point to rein in import growth, or increase foreign borrowing to finance the external gap, to prevent an undue weakening of foreign exchange reserves.

“Over the medium term, increasing government and CPEC-related repayment obligations highlight the need to carefully manage external debt, the balance of payments, and their financing requirements, while instituting macroeconomic and structural policies to support economic stability and make Pakistan more competitive,” the report maintained.