LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs375.45 million. These schemes were approved in the 18th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year

2017-18 presided over by P&D Chairman Jahanzeb Khan. P&D Secretary Iftikhar Ali

Sahoo, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries

concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.