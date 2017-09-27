ISLAMABAD - Gas Sector Leadership Reform Committee (GSLC) is scheduled to meet on Thursday to discuss the draft with the stakeholders for the establishment of an independent upstream regulatory authority, it is learnt reliably here.

The meeting, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, will also discuss the downstream gas sector reforms, official source told The Nation here on Tuesday. The provinces which were left out of the loop for quite some time, by the federal government, have been invited for the meeting of the GSLC, the source maintained.

According to the agenda of the meeting, two main items will be discussed in the meeting which includes the establishment of Pakistan Petroleum Exploration and Production Regulatory Authority and downstream gas sector reforms. Regarding the establishment of upstream regulatory body, the source said that the government is planning to divide DGPC in two parts. One will be related to the policy which will reside with the Ministry of Energy, while to carry technical and economic regulations an independent upstream regulatory body will be established, the source said.

The policy wing will be named Directorate General Exploration and Production (DGEP) which will reside under the ministry and its function will relate to the administration of the legal framework and will deal with all policy matters relating to upstream oil and gas sector.

Similarly, Pakistan Petroleum Exploration and Production Regulatory Authority will be established for the regulation and administration of the petroleum exploration, prospecting, development and production activities in Pakistan and its offshore Exclusive Economic Zone as defined in the Territorial Waters and Maritime Zone Act, 1976.

The federal government is in consultation process with the provinces regarding the unbundling of SSGC and SNGPL. Through World Bank the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources intends to separate gas transmission from distribution and split the two utilities of Sui Southern Gas Company and Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited into four distribution companies.

According to the plan, instead of two utilities companies the government will make four gas distribution companies and will merge SSGC and SNGPL in a single gas transmission company. Each province will have its own gas company. SSGC will be split into Sindh Gas Company and Balochistan Gas Company and SNGPL will be unbundled into the Punjab Gas Company and KP Gas Company.

The provinces are of the view that the transmission and distribution of gas shall be kept intact under the provincial government management for synchronised efforts. Similarly, it has also been proposed that the National Transmission Company shall be established for cross province gas transmission.