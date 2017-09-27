KARACHI - Volatility prevailed in the

on Tuesday as the 100-share index remained range bound and closed down by 77 pints at 42,666 points.

POL (up 3.53%), ATRL (0.83%), INDU (0.96%) and MTL (0.67%) were the major leaders for the day, cumulatively contributing 48 points to the index gain.

On the other hand, LUCK (down 1.06%), HBL (2.57%), ENGRO (1.19%), and NBP (5%) were the major laggards, taking the index down by 135 points.

Crude oil prices hovered near 26-month high, supported by Turkey's threat to cut crude exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region, leading to E&P sector closing in the green zone, where POL (up 3.53%) and PPL (1.25%) were the major gainers in the aforementioned sector. NBP (down 5%) from the banking sector closed at its lower circuit for second consecutive day on Supreme Court’s judgment in favor of the pensioners of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) which will likely cost the bank approximately Rs47.7 billion, stated analyst at JS Global.

Selling pressure was witnessed in the cement sector where heavyweights LUCK (down 1.06%), DGKC (0.86%), KOHC (2.56%), and MLCF (1.22%) closed in the red zone.

Volume traded was slightly better than the previous day at 145m shares while traded value improved to Rs7.2b/$69m.

KEL (up 9.19%) was the volume leader for the day with 34m shares of the power stock changing hands.

Scrips of total 370 active companies traded in the session of which 127 concluded in advance, 223 in decline while 29 remained unchanged.

Market participants expect volatility to continue unless any clarity emerges over the ongoing political scenario.