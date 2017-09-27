LAHORE - The International Apparel Federation is going to open its first regional office on Wednesday (today) at PRGMEA House in Sialkot where Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association will also ink a MoU with The Dutch National Fashion & Textile Association Netherlands (MODINT) for the first time in Asia with a view to support Pakistan apparel industry.

PRGMEA Central Chairman Ijaz Khokhar said that for the first time IAF President Han Bekke and Secretary General Matthijs Crietee would visit Pakistan to inaugurate the regional office along with the opening of newly-constructed PRGMEA office in Sialkot. He said that the MODINT - which is the largest importers association of home textile, garments and textile - will sign a MoU to share the mutual interest to develop trade in readymade garments between Pakistan and the Netherlands.

The ceremony will also be graced by the Netherlands Ambassador Ardi Stoios-Braken and State Minister for Commerce and Textile Haji Akram Ansari. Khokhar said that presently the head office of IAF is located in Netherlands and this will be the first regional office in Pakistan. He said this is very positive development in the textile industry and an honour for Pakistan that leading IAF leadership is visiting Pakistan to facilitate the apparel and fashion industry.

He said that the establishment of IAF office in Pakistan will open new avenues for the textile industry for liaison with international buyers and leading brands. Besides, granting domestic membership to garment manufacturers, this office will also help hold B2B meetings among importers and exporters of apparel sector across the world, he said. He said the IAF is a unique platform for textile industry because it is the only global federation for the apparel industry, which unites buyers and manufacturers in one federation.

He said the IAF will address major issues being faced by the textile industry of Pakistan and bring those issues to limelight, including compliance, gender training and exchange of delegation.

Regarding the MoU with the MODINT Netherlands, Khokhar said that PRGMEA and the MODINT will strike deal to promote free trade including export to the European Union, free from trade restrictions such as ill-founded antidumping measures, as in the case of bed linen exported from Pakistan. In this Memorandum, the PRGMEA and the MODINT will pursue the goal of promoting cooperation between Pakistan and Dutch apparel companies to realise common development of both industries in both countries, he added.

The PRGMEA chairman said that they would conduct exchange of ideas on the actual and future priorities of industries in both the countries. On the basis of mutual benefits and win-win progress, both associations will discuss and establish strategies and action plans of cooperation for development, and present relevant recommendations to the authorities in both the countries.

The PRGMEA and the MODINT will exchange information concerning policies, laws and regulations on trade and investment in each country, as well as the latest trends and updates on apparel production. Both parties will also make agreement on a yearly meeting or conference call at executive and general secretary level as regards an exchange of experiences made on all questions concerning the apparel industry, he added.