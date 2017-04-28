SBP approves COMSATS proposal of capacity building

LAHORE (PR): State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has approved Center of Islamic Finance (CIF), COMSATS Institute of Information and Technology (CIIT), proposal for capacity building of "Shariah Scholars and Banking Staff".

The CIF in collaboration with SBP will conduct capacity building training workshops for both segments at all CIIT campuses in Lahore, Islamabad, Abbottabad, Attock, Wah,Vehari and Sahiwal. The SBP will provide quality trainers and sponsor these training workshops while CIIT will extend logistic support in all these cities for extensive outreach to promote and strengthen Islamic finance in the country.

This achievement owes credit to the visionary CIIT Director Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas, who is committed to promote Islamic finance in the country.

University of Lahore hosts event on Kashmir

LAHORE (PR): The Centre for Security, Strategy and Policy Research (CSSPR) at the University of Lahore invited President of AJK Sardar Mohammad Masood Khan to address the event titled “Pakistan’s Kashmir Narrative: Reconnecting the Youth”. Talking to a large number of faculty and students from various disciplines at the University of Lahore, the president of AJK shared facts about the Kashmir dispute, Pakistan’s Kashmir narrative and his six-point agenda for the way forward. He reiterated that Kashmiris in the Indian-occupied Kashmir were the most unarmed nation on earth yet it was unfortunate that the Indian media portrayed them terrorists and militants.

He lauded Pakistan for standing with the Kashmiris and urged all Pakistanis, especially the youth, to continue to raise the voice against the Indian brutalities at every forum. He asked the audience to show solidarity with the Kashmiris and use social media to raise the profile of the indigenous Kashmiri freedom movement, which was the single largest non-violent freedom movement led by millions of unarmed Kashmiris.

Metro Cash & Carry turns 11

LAHORE (PR): Metro Cash & Carry celebrated its 11th anniversary with its valuable customers in sponsorship with Changhong Ruba. The celebrations were stretched over four weeks in which carnivals and game shows were organized for customers where they could enjoy the evening at METRO with some delicious food and cooking competition while their children had the time of their life in the kids area. The celebrations also included the “11 Saal 11 Lakh” show hosted by Adeel Hashmi, where customers in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad participated after shopping from METRO and won prizes worth Rs11 Lakh.

These prizes included motorbikes, LED’s, air conditioners, washing machines, etc. However, the big prize of them all, Suzuki Mehran, was won by Irfan from Islamabad.

Saplings planted in Thar to mark Earth Day

KARACHI (PR): Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) has pledged to plant more than 100,000 saplings to mark the Earth Day. Brig (Retd) Tarique Quadir Lakhiar, General Manager of Administration and CSR of SECMC, said, “Besides actively engaging in extraction of coal, SECMC has started afforestation in Thar coal’s block-II and for the purpose, 100,000 tree saplings will be planted using saline water.” Approximately 19,000 saplings of different indigenous and exotic species have been planted in the Green Park to further the plantation drive in Thar coalfield area. In order to meet environmental standards, it was declared by SECMC earlier this year that the company will plant 10 trees for every tree felled.

Greener and clean environment would ensure development on sustainable basis as steps to promote greenery would not only safeguard health of local people but they would also bring prosperity in the entire region.

JS Bank, Inov8 enter into strategic partnership

LAHORE (PR): JS Bank and Inov8 Limited have signed two agreements to promote financial inclusion in the industry by digitising payments, and provide an unmatched digital experience to its valuable customers. The partnership between Inov8 Limited and JS Bank is designed to enable JS Bank customers to conduct internet banking and retail payments through a digital ecosystem, both through the Fonepay platform and JS Mobile, Pakistan’s first android banking application.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamran Jafar, Group Head of CRBG, JS Bank, said, “This partnership with Inov8 for Fonepay and the JS Mobile Banking upgrade emphasises our dedication towards digitising customer experiences and bringing the best of technology to our clients.”

Telenor celebrates ‘Girls in ICT Day’

ISLAMABD (PR): To encourage Pakistani girls to prepare themselves for opportunities offered by the booming ICT sector, Telenor Pakistan celebrated the ‘International Girls in ICT Day’ where it held an awareness session for female students of class 8 to 10 at GSIS School and College, Islamabad. The event was followed by an ICT lab at Hamara School, a private school cum orphanage on the outskirts of Islamabad.

The purpose of the awareness session was to educate young girls about the importance of pursuing higher education in math, engineering, computing, and sciences so they are prepared to land bright career opportunities that the ICT sector has to offer.

“We at Telenor Pakistan believe in an inclusive working environment and encourage women to prepare themselves to benefit from the opportunities ICT sector holds for them,” said Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO, Telenor Pakistan. “The representation of women in all of our initiatives from employment opportunities to mentoring entrepreneurs and youth empowerment measures is something we never compromise on.”

PSO, Toyota rollout co-branding activity

KARACHI (PR): The country’s leading oil marketing company Pakistan State Oil’s retail outlets were selected by the international automotive manufacturer Toyota to conduct a customer survey of motorists. Under the arrangement, Toyota set up kiosks at PSO retail outlets in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad and Multan to carry out customer surveys, distribute souvenirs and handout free car service vouchers at Toyota.

Commenting on the development, Shehryar Omar, Senior General Manager Marketing, PSO, said: “We were happy to work with Toyota and reach out to our shared customer base in order to extend services, as well as receive their feedback on our service offerings".

PSO forges partnerships and collaborations to bring the best products and services to its customers under various consumer-centric initiatives. The company is committed to providing the best in petroleum products and allied services to effectively meet the nation’s energy needs.

Sprite Spice Wars concludes with grand finale

LAHORE (PR): As part of Sprite’s Spicy campaign #MirchiKoSpriteKar, Sprite launched Sprite Spice Wars, which truly captured the imagination of the Pakistani youth.

The campaign was aimed at empowering, promoting and supporting young entrepreneurs who exhibited extraordinary culinary skills and dreamed of venturing into the booming restaurant industry. The competition had a reach of almost 8 million people on social media and over 7,000 students registered for it. Moreover, the winning team was given funding to help them set up their proposed food startup.

The grand finale of the event took place at FAST University, Lahore. From various universities that showcased their talent only four teams from CBM, SZABIST, LUMS and FAST made it to the finals after a round of extremely competitive intra-college cook-offs. A panel of judges comprising Momina Mustehsan (singer), Misha Rehman (renowned food consultant) and Afrin Hussain (owner of Grill n Bake) judged the competition and declared ‘Mirchi Head Quarters’ from FAST winners of the competition.