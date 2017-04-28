KARACHI - Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $21,150.8 million on April 21, 2017. The break-up of the foreign reserves position released on Thursday showed that foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $16,050.1 million, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $5,100.7 million, hence total liquid foreign reserves reached at $21,150.8 million. During the week ending April 21, 2017, SBP’s reserves decreased by $366 million to $16,050 million due to external debt servicing and other official payments.