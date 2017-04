Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has forwarded the summary to Ministry of Petroleum for decreasing the prices of petroleum products.

After the approval from Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif, Ministry of Finance would announce the new prices of petroleum products on 30th April, which would be implemented from 1st May.

The sources said that in the summary, Ogra recommended the reduction of Rs 1.1 per liter in the prices of petrol and high speed diesel.