LAHORE - Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is endeavouring to forge an effective liaison with private and public stakeholders to help promote the national trade at the international business markets with the purpose to add their contribution in the national development.

TDAP Lahore Director General Mian Riaz Ahmed expressed these views while addressing a group of officers from National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar who visited TDAP Lahore on Thursday. The TDAP DG apprised the delegate officers about TDAP role in the development of Pakistan’s external trade and illustrated about the working functions of the organisation. He expressed that Pakistan is facing challenges in enhancing export growth due to less value addition, low skilled labour and less competency at the international markets.

“Being the premier export organisation in the country, we at TDAP are working to strengthen the supply base including exporters’ capabilities and capacities through seminars, workshops and regular research,” he added. TDAP is also following a holistic marketing strategy to diversify export regime, he added.

During the question answer session, it was observed that Pakistan is having very low regional trade integration with the SAARC countries and it was mutually opined that regional trade needs to be enhanced in order to improve the trade scale of the country. TDAP Sub Regional Offices Director General Shazia Akram, TDAP Directors Nauman Aslam, Nudrat Hussain and Muhammad Irfan were also present during the meeting. The delegates thanked the TDAP DG for hospitality and knowledge orientation.