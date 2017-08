MULTAN: Punjab Agriculture Secretary Muhammad Mehmood on Sunday said the Punjab government had issued interest-free loans to 165,000 farmers. The loans were given under the package introduced by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said in a statement issued here. About interest-free loans, he said 165,000 farmers had obtained loans so far. For Rabi crops, Rs 25,000 per acre was given while for Khareef crops, Rs 40,000 per acre was issued.–APP