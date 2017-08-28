ISLAMABAD - All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) is confident that the CNG sector would fully revive with increased import of liquified natural gas (LNG) during the next two years.

"Around 3,200 CNG stations were operating in 2012 when natural gas supply to the outlets was stopped due to scarcity of the commodity, but now after May 26, 2016 around 2300 stations have restarted their operations - courtesy to LNG," the association's leader Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha told APP.

With effective policies of the government, he said, a number of private sector investors were taking keen interest in setting up LNG terminals and import of the gas, hoping that in next two years Pakistan would have the market of one bcfd (billion cubic feet per day) LNG.

Currently, Pakistan State Oil is importing 600 mmcfd LNG and its volume would be doubled soon.

Paracha said CNG stations were operating round-the-clock in a week and getting uninterrupted supply of gas, adding that the association was planning to start import of latest CNG kits and cylinders.

"We have got approval from Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority to import lightweight CNG cylinders and latest Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) compatible kits, which will have eight to ten percent more mileage of vehicles," the chairman remarked.

The association, he said, had finalized all the arrangements to start import of new lightweight 22kg CNG cylinders and compatible kits, which could be used in 660cc to 3000cc vehicles.

"Two foreign companies from Italy and Singapore have agreed to provide EFI compatible CNG kits and new lightweight cylinders in Pakistan," he added.

The chairman said the lightweight cylinders would have the same eight kilograms CNG filling capacity as of the old 60 kg CNG cylinders, adding that the new technology would be easy in handling and useful in fuel consumption, which would give better mileage.

"It will be cost-effective as compared to the increased prices of vehicles. However, price of new cylinders and kits will be determined after their import," he said in reply to a question.

In 2012, he said, Pakistan was on top among CNG-user countries with 3.7 million CNG-run vehicles.

"Future will be of the inexpensive and environment-friendly fuel, which is almost 30 per cent cheaper than the petrol at the existing rates. Currently, CNG stations are consuming 100 mmcfd gas and it will be increased to 250 mmcfd level soon," he remarked.

Gas companies to spend Rs64.2b on reinforcing

transmission network

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) will spend around Rs 64.209 billion on upgradation of transmission and distribution network in their respective areas during the current fiscal year.

"The gas utility companies have planned to invest Rs 12,702 million on transmission projects, Rs 43,045 million on distribution projects and Rs 8,462 million on other projects, bringing the total investment of Rs 64,209 million," official sources told APP.

Besides, the companies would provide approximately 414,723 new gas connections during the period, while National Assembly Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Resources has recently recommended that the two state companies - SNGPL and SSGCL -would give two million gas connections during the fiscal years 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Answering a question, the sources said SNGPL issued 1.5 million new connections since the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government came into power in 2013, and hopefully the figure would reach 2.5 million till completion of its tenure.

Whereas, new connection on SSGCL network is granted without any delay and "there is almost no such pendency," they added.

The sources said with the import of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), the energy situation had improved across the country, which is the cheapest alternative fuel and the only available remedy to meet the country's energy needs especially when the existing natural gas reserves were depleting.

During July 2016 to February 2017, the sources said, the companies provided 360,465 domestic, 339 commercial and 20 industrial connections across the country.

While, they spent Rs 17,925 million on transmission projects, Rs 11,183 million on distribution projects and Rs 14,925 million on other projects. The companies laid 814 kilometer gas transmission network, 4,153 kilometer distribution and 1,162 kilometer service lines and connected 104 villages and town to gas network.

The sources said around 48 percent energy-mix needs of the country are being met through natural gas, adding that the country had an extensive gas network of over 11,538 kilometer transmission, 1,14,982 kilometer distribution and 31,058 kilometer services gas pipelines to serve more than 7.9 million consumers.

