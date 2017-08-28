What might not be important for an individual like me these days is actually nothing. Yes, I value every freaking thing and eventually just came over the fact these couple of days, what might not be bothering most of the elite humans on earth, that how ugly this weather can make us look. Not only ugly but frustrating, annoying, and immensely weird gestures are what I concluded can be added to the part of life, I assume, after witnessing the sunniest of days.

And to make the hardly known facts clear, we get through these climatic changes and will face the following repercussions:

1- An indication to incrementation in the floods is observed via melting of glaciers in Himalayas which will eventually hit up an impact on the water resources hopefully seen in a decade or so. The repercussion to it would be slow or almost diminished river flows which will be followed henceforth.

2- The required degree of fresh water is absolutely not met which will eventually play a role in miserable dearth of biodiversity, making a loss of fresh water for humans too.?

3- Coastal areas bordering the Arabian Sea in the south of Pakistan will be at greatest risk due to increased flooding from the sea and in some cases, the rivers.

4- A threat of elevation in the degree of floods is due to bordering the Arabian sea in the south by coastal areas ?

5- The overriding concern of depleting crop yields is also alarming due to climate change in Pakistan which would hence impact the lifestyle of humans and the food productivity.

6- Endemic morbidity and mortality due to diseases primarily associated with floods and droughts are expected to rise. Increases in coastal water temperatures would exacerbate the abundance of cholera.

7- Indigenous baleful and deleterious diseases account to fatalities linked to flooding and dearths which are to anticipated to elevate. Addition in the coastal water temperature aggravate the quantity of Cholera.

8- The influence of the varying climate will also worsen down the prevailing social injustices of source provision and its use and also it will accentuate the social aspects eventually drawing towards instability, contradictions, degree of deportation of people and create a distinct stance in the migration routine.

?Me and my pal were putting everything quiet well together, until God decided us to get strongly static whilst we find shadows everywhere around and not move in sun. THIS WARM WEATHER IS SUCH A KILLER I TELL YOU. These climatic changes are highly influencing and on the top of it people near me are poorly educated to mitigate the affects or to even look for any measures to lessen it down vis-a-vis healthy steps. Regardless of what happens naturally, the worst fact to distort our contentment is that how cluelessly WE DESTROY THE RESOURCES THAT WE ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND WHICH ARE SCARCE. Not only degrading the human capabilities to formulate ways and mechanisms to control the repercussions but also neglecting the strengths and dedication of our labourers we could utilise to enhance what we possibly can. The climate changes are always predicted. The only weak point here is awareness. Everybody needs to play their role to save mother earth right?

So why not keeping it together to do things together!

No person on earth takes responsibility to save water. Which sums up that my grandchildren will be visiting my grave and will definitely abuse me for not saving them any water. Sigh. That literally haunts me.

Moreover, the concept of green house affect is hardly known by a few. The intriguing concept to me is plantation which we always avoid. Why? BECAUSE NO BODY KNOWS NOTHING.

Climate requires coolness through plants. The sooth. They reduce warm atmosphere. They secure health. They feed animals. They feed humans as they are food sources. They keep us alive and beautifies everything around us. But we dont bother!

Climate requires prevention of wasting water. Adequate amount for necessarily using it is justifiable but using it for purposes which really don't need water makes you questionable for every single drop you waste. But you won’t bother anyways!

Climate requires lessening down the emission of greenhouse gases but still nobody bothers. Why would we? ‘Kyunk bhai humara to pindi bouy swag hai. Log nahaien, urayein, marein hamein kya!’

To set forth the example of being vigilant responsible citizens and further continue to think of our happy grandchildren and children (not going far away) we need a realisation to secure what we have and multiply the amount to guarantee the fulfilment of needs and necessities. To intensify the subject and to go to depts we need EXPERTS TO EXAGGERATE THE AWARENESS. WE NEED MORE SAVIOURS AND LESS OF DESTRUCTORS! We need serious motivation to look for our selves. A serious determination to better everything around and a serious acknowledgement to elevate the motivations and implementing them down into something constructive while productive!

The writer is Islamabad based social worker and can be reached at twitter.com/asimnawazabbasi & facebook.com/asimnawazabbasi.