ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders on Sunday said new US offensive and political turmoil at home should not be allowed to hit China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Similarly, conspiracies of the enemy nations and forces inside the country that are opposing this project should be monitored to foil their unholy designs, it said.

Politicians should stop pushing personal agenda and think about the national interests at this critical juncture, said Patron Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders Shahid Rasheed Butt.

He said that China and Pakistan should expedite work on this project so that it could be completed well in time which will bring conspiracies and rumors to an end.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that enemy countries are trying their best to damage the project while their agents in Pakistan who have damaged many mega projects are conspiring against CPEC.

The government must take note of the situation and forge consensus on the project to get it completed which will allow masses to reap the fruits of the multi-billion dollar Chinese initiative, he added.

He regretted that we are not short of elements who have played a central role in damaging mega projects in past to keep country destabilized, he said.

Unending disputes over economic corridor and slow pace of work may disappoint Chinese leadership to an extent that they opt for alternatives which would be unfortunate at this juncture when relations with the US are at the lowest ebb.

He said that signing documents and issuing statements are not enough as rest of the work on CPEC should be completed as soon as possible.

Lack of seriousness, disputes with provinces and red tape has delayed the project which has frustrated Chinese as well as local and foreign investors who are watching all the developments.

Vocational training institute at Gwadar

The Ministry of Ports and Shipping will establish Pak-China Technical and Vocational Training Institute at Gwadar under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project in a bid to produce skilled manpower for the deep-sea port.

"The institute will help fulfil technical and skilled manpower requirements of the port after the development of industrial projects including the Gwadar Port Free Zone, Export Processing Zone and other industrial and port-related projects," officials in the ports and shipping ministry told APP.

The institute will comprise a main building, which will have two blocks, an administration block, four workshops, cafeteria, hostels, parking areas, an examination block and a teachers lodging facility.

Reps of IPPR, a Chinese company, had already visited Gwadar to review the design and feasibility of setting up the vocational training institute, officials said, adding, "A feasibility agreement is ready for signing after which the Chinese government will provide a grant and select a construction company for execution of the project".

