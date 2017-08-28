POL products production witnesses 3.39pc increase in 12 months

ISLAMABAD (APP): The petroleum production grew overall by 3.39 percent during the last fiscal year as compared to corresponding year 2015-16. Production of six POL items including Jet fuel oil, Motor Spirits, High Speed Diesel, Furnace oil, Jute batching oil and LPG witnessed increase, while Kerosene oil, Diesel oil, Lubricating oil and Solvant Naptha showed negative growth. The petroleum products that contributed in the positive growth included, jet fuel, production of which grew by 5.01pc during. The output of motor spirits grew by 13.64pc during the period under review while there has been 4.41pc growth in the output of high speed diesel. The production of jute batching oil surged by 47.65pc while the production of LPG increased by 13.60 percent. Production of furnace oil witnessed 4.41pc increase. The products that witnessed negative growth in production during the 12-month period included Kerosene oil, output of which declined by 12.35 percent, while the output of diesel oil witnessed negative growth of 17.68 percent.

There has been 17.38 percent decrease in production of Solvant Naptha while the lubricating oil produce also witnessed 7.03 percent downfall in production.

Similarly, the production of petroleum products, on year-on-year basis witnessed an increase of 3.32 percent in June when compared to the same month of last year.

The products that witnessed positive growth in production on year-on-year basis, included Motor spirits, High Speed Diesel, Diesel oil, Furnace oil, Jute batching oil and LPG .

Seafood exports increase 12.19pc in July

ISLAMABAD (APP): The exports of fish and fish preparations witnessed an increase of 12.19 percent during the month first month of the current fiscal year as compared to the export of same month of last year. The exports of fish and fish preparations during July 2017 were recorded at $12.473 million compared to the exports of $11.118 million in July 2016, showing upward growth of 12.19 percent, according to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, Pakistan exports 4821 metric tons of seafood in July compared to the exports of 3693 metric tons in July 2016, showing growth of 30.54 percent. However, on month-on-month basis, the seafood exports from the country witnessed decreased of 57.45 percent in July 2017 when compared to the exports of $29.312 million in June 2017, the data revealed. In terms of quantity, the exports of fish and fish preparations decreased by 59.19 percent in July 2017 when compared to the exports of 11.812 metric tons in May 2017.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall food group exports from the country during the first month of the current fiscal year increased by 34.74 percent by growing from $186.180 million in July 2016 to $12.473 million in July 2017.

On month on month basis, the overall food exports, however, decreased by 12.30 percent in July when compared to the exports of $29.312 million in June 2017, according to the data.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandise exports from the country witnessed 10.58 percent increase compared to the corresponding month of last year.

Pakistan exported goods worth $1.631 billion in July 2017 compared to the exports of $1.475 billion in July 2016, showing upward growth of 10.58 percent.

On the other hand, the imports during the first month of the current fiscal year (July 2017) increased by 36.74 percent compared to July 2016.

The imports into the country during July 2017 were recorded at $4.835 billion compared to the imports of $3.536 billion.

Based on the figures, the traded deficit during July 2017 was recorded at $3.204 billion, which shows growth of 55.46 percent when compared to the deficit of $2.061 billion during July 2016.

Kisan Board appreciates govt steps to stabilize cotton price

LAHORE (APP): Kisan Board (KB) on Sunday lauded government efforts to stabilize the price of cotton. According to a press release issued here, KB Secretary General Farooq Akhtar Mayo urged the government to take strict action against those spreading rumours regarding the prices of cotton. He hoped that Punjab government would fulfil all its promises made with the farmers and growers would get profit of their hardwork. Farooq Akhtar said at present cotton demand had been increased all over the world which was encouraging. He said cotton growers should pay special attention on the crop and should follow the guidance of agriculture department to achieve good results. He said that clean cotton should be picked as it would help in making country's cotton popular at international level. Meanwhile, in Faisalabad, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) scientists would identify the most suitable cotton varieties at district level keeping climate, soil and water quality in view that will increase the production.

Department of Agronomy UAF's Professor and head of the climate chair team Dr Ashfaq Ahmad Chattha said this at a seminar titled "sustainable cotton production for future" which was part of the national project entitled "optimization of Bt Cotton production technology for different Agro-ecological zones in the face of changing climate through simulation modelling."

He said that they had conducted survey of cotton varieties keeping in view different agrological zone in Punjab and Sind in this regards.

He said although Pakistan was not among the big contributors to environmental degradation but it is 7th big victim of the climate change.

He was of the view that climate variability is more vulnerable than the climate change affecting our whole production system.

Unveiling the causes of 2015 cotton debacle, Dr Chattha said that Pink Bollworm, poor and unapproved cotton seed, high temperature coupled with heavy rainfall were the major contributors to 10.5 million bales against the usual annual production of 15 million bales. He said that university was making all out effort to address the problems of the farming community, common man and industry with the help of value-added solutions and researches.

China must improve business

environment for manufacturing sector: Li

BEIJING (Reuters): China should provide more fundraising services to companies, especially smaller firms, and look at fiscal and tax policies that support upgrading its manufacturing sector, Premier Li Keqiang said in remarks published on the government's website. Li said market entry barriers should be lowered, vocational training improved and intellectual property protection increased as China looks to improve its manufacturing sector, which he said is still in the mid to low-end internationally. China has put forward its Made in China 2025 strategy, which aims to improve Chinese manufacturing and make Chinese firms world technology leaders. Li's comments at a meeting with representatives from government departments and companies on Friday were published on the government's website on Sunday. "Manufacturing is the foundation of economic development. In order to upgrade China's economy and realise new industrialisation, we must rely on strengthening Chinese manufacturing," Li said.