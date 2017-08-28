LAHORE - National Highway Authority (NHA) General Manager (Design) Asim Amin Sunday said that with the completion of under-construction motorways and highway projects, Pakistan will become a hub of regional trade.

Talking to APP, he said that the NHA was working on PML-N's road projects vision through private sector on Build Own Operate (BOO) and Build Operate Transfer (BOT) basis. "The PML-N government is vigorously working on road and communication projects worth billions of rupees to reduce poverty," he added.

Asim Amin said that all provinces and territories including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir were being connected through a network of high- quality roads and highways to help accelerate socio-economic development in the country.

He said that completion of the major part of M-4 (Faisalabad-Multan Motorway) was another milestone in upgrading and decongesting country's overburdened transport infrastructure.

Amin said that on the instructions of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a number of road connectivity projects were being launched to reap maximum economic and social benefits.

The 136-km Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway with 16 exits was being constructed with Rs 24 billion, he added.

He said that Sialkot-Lahore Motorway Project would change the fate of Gujranwala-Lahore and adjacent regions. Work on Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway and Khanewal-Lahore Motorway would be completed soon, he added.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had inaugurated various second section of the M4, which will be connect Faisalabad with Multan upon completion, he added. Asim Amin further said that the projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) comprise of modern highway and railway transportation system.

To a question, he said that till now, in all three phases, more than 5000 kilometres of rural roads have been constructed and revamped on modern lines at a cost of Rs 51 billion.

"Completion of under-construction motorways and highways including CPEC projects would open new vistas of opportunities for the people of the adjacent areas and end the sense of deprivation among the people of far-flung areas of the country," he added.

To another question, the NHA GM Design said that tens of thousands of job opportunities would be created directly and indirectly after the completion of new roads in the country and destiny of the poor people would be changed forever.

The PML-N government has also started large-scale infrastructure development projects to help boost economy and ensure provision of basic services at the grassroots level, he added.





app