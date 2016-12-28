Wheat crop cultivation target achieved

SARGODHA (APP): The district agriculture department has achieved its cultivation target of wheat crops and introduced modern techniques to enhance per acre production. DOFaiz Ahmad Kundi told APP on Tuesday that farmers were being provided relief. He said that a comprehensive campaign was launched for creating awareness among farmers regarding packages provided by the govt and innovations. He said that the authorities had decided to sow wheat on 530,000 acres in the district while 533,000 acres wheat target had been achieved by Dec 15, 2016. He said that in six tehsils of the district including Silanwali, Bhalwal, Kotmomin, Shahpur, Sahiwal and Sargodha, the agricultural authorities had given targets 49,000 acres, 96,000 acres, 93,000 acres, 90,000 acres, 70,000 and 130,000 acres, respectively. While the following tehsils have achieved the cultivation targets within the period as Sillanwali achieved 49,936 acres, Bhalwal 123,000 acrea, Sahiwal 75,975 acres, Kotmomin 92,600 acres, Shahpur 78,696 acres and Sargodha tehsil has achieved wheat cultivation target 133,000 acres.

Country producing 154,825 ton bananas annually

MULTAN (APP): Pakistan has produced 154,825-ton banana from 34,830 hectares per annum with major contribution coming from Sindh and the rest shared by other provinces notably Punjab. The tradition of banana sowing in the Subcontinent was centuries old and according to an assessment it originated from Bangladesh, said Assistant Director Agriculture Information Naveed Asmat Kahlon. Well over 90 percent of banana cultivation is done in Sindh ie 32,236 hectares out of total 34,830 hectares in Pakistan. Its cultivation in Punjab was far less than Sindh as it covers only 1,389 hectares due to unsuitable weather conditions but it was more than rest of the provinces. However, trend of banana cultivation was now growing in Ahmedpur East tehsil of district Bahawalpur and Alipur tehsil of district Muzaffargarh. Banana production in Sindh was recorded at 127,426 ton and 9,373 ton in Punjab. Banana can be divided into two groups botanically called Musa Cavandeshii and Musa Paradisica.

Musa Cavandeshii are smaller height plants and its fruit can be eaten fresh. However, second group, Musa Paradisica has taller plants and its fruit is cooked as vegetable.





PEW criticises govt over clipping regulators’ wings

ISLAMABAD (INP): The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Tuesday said that the government’s decision to place five regulators under ministries will have an impact on the reputation of the country. PEW President Dr Murtaza Mughal said the decision to bring five key regulatory bodies under concerned ministries will raise questions about transparency, hit the image of the country internationally while striking the confidence of the investors. The Government has taken the surprising decision recently despite the fact that it had agreed with IMF and World Bank to give more autonomy to the regulators, he added. The government promised additional powers to the regulators before getting loan and now it has taken a u-turn which will contribute to the deterioration in the institutions, he added. He said that the controversial decision have empowered the ministries and investors which will skin the masses without any fear or hindrance.

Now the ministries responsible for providing electricity and gas will frequently revise prices of energy which would badly affect masses, agriculture and industry, he added.

TEVTA offers PFC to set up training centre for furniture industry

ISLAMABAD (INP): Punjab Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) has offered Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) to set up ultra modern “Center for Excellence” for furniture industry to impart unique technology based training to wood-working artisans and students to meet the international standard in furniture manufacturing products. “Modern Training Courses will be individually tailored and cover a diverse range of needs with the common objective of achieving safe and best use of wood-working machinery. Training covers most types of machine from small classical models and available both for beginners and more experienced operators as well as refresher training when required,” revealed by Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Mian Muhammad Kashif Ashfaq while presiding over 67th board of directors meeting held here on Tuesday.

He said TEVTA Chairperson Irfan Qaisar Sheikh, who is a leading business magnet and former Lahore chamber chief, during his special visit to 6th Interiors Pakistan mega exhibition in city recently assured his full support on behalf of the Punjab chief minister for promoting furniture industry in Pakistan besides facilitating furniture sector in their HR capacity building of entrepreneurs, managers, supervisors and operational staff for improving their level of skills, competencies and awareness in technical, marketing, financial, policy, regulatory, legal, commercial and other functions through the provision of direct and indirect training services.