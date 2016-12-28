ISLAMABAD - Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday appointed Imran Ghaznavi as Senior Executive Director (Corporate and Media Affairs).

Ghaznavi holds MBA and Mass Communication degrees and will also serve as official spokesman of OGRA. He has worked in both corporate as well as public sector organisations. In the past, he has also worked at senior management positions of various organisations including Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Competition Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan International Airlines, Planning Commission of Pakistan and Federal Board of Revenue.

He was also the member of Advisory Committee of Federal Tax Ombudsman. Ghaznavi also served in oil sector as well as in major media groups of the country.