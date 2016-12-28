LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved six development schemes for various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs3096.628 million.

These schemes were approved in the 42nd meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2016-17. Planning & Development Provincial Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, P&D Board members, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes includes extension of existing J-Head Spur at RD 188+000 of Link No I (Base on Model Study of River Indus from Ghazhgat Bridge to old Qalandar Shah Groyne April, 2016), District DG Khan at the cost of Rs124.320 million, rehabiltiation of Degi Distributory with system, Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs1186.948 million, strengthening, raising & providing good earth cover over Extension Minchin Flood Bund RD 380+000 to 501+000 and restoration of allied structures at the cost of Rs532.293 million, mega sewerage scheme Liaqatpur city, RY Khan at the cost of Rs500.000 million, hiring of transaction adviser for construction of allied facility & installation of toll plaza on Canal Expressway from Gattwala Bridge to Sahianwala (M-3) Interchange Faisalabad, Under PPP Mode (BOT) (PC-II) at the cost of Rs7.545 million and enhance rangelands production and planting of fodder trees for farmer community at the cost of Rs745.522 million.