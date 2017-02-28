UBL, Mastercard launch first-ever Prepaid Mastercard offering

LAHORE (PR): UBL, Pakistan’s Best Bank 2016, and Mastercard recently held a joint ceremony for the launch of the first-ever ‘UBL Prepaid Mastercard’ in Pakistan. True to its Progressive and Innovative brand attributes, with this launch, UBL becomes the first commercial bank in Pakistan to provide its customers with this unique offering.

The launch ceremony was attended by Sharjeel Shahid - Group Head Banking Products & Corporate Services Group UBL, Shaheryar Saeed Khan – Head of Consumer Finance UBL and Aurangzaib Khan, Country Manager – Pakistan and Afghanistan Mastercard, along with senior UBL and Mastercard executives. The UBL Prepaid Mastercard will allow the Bank’s customers to conveniently make purchases without having to carry cash. The Prepaid card can be obtained from more than 1375 UBL branches country wide with a convenient verification and documentation procedure.

Service Industries joins hands with Total Parco

LAHORE (PR): Service Industries Ltd from the past 50 years established itself as a market leading business in Shoes and Tyres category with successful brands such as Servis Tyres and Servis Shoes under its umbrella, the organisation has recently penetrated into the motorcycle engine oil market.

Service Industries Limited is proud to start lubricant supplies of Servis Lube brand “NITRO” motorcycle engine oil from Total Parco Pakistan Limited (TPPL), it’s a joint venture company between Total SA, the world’s fourth largest oil & gas company, and PARCO one of the most modern refinery and cross country pipeline company in Pakistan.

The signing ceremony between the two organisations took place at Servis House, Lahore. The CEO of Service Industries Limited Omar Saeed and CEO of Total Parco Pakistan Ltd Olivier Sabrie signed the agreement, whereby TPPL will manufacture and supply lubricants for Service Industries Ltd.

Standard Chartered PLC announces financial results

LAHORE (PR):Standard Chartered PLC (the Group) has released its results for the year ended December 31, 2016.

According to the results declared by the Group, its operating income of $13.8 billion went down by 11 percent but stable through each quarter of 2016. Its profit before tax of $1.1 billion went up from $0.8 billion in 2015. The Group’s operating expenses of $10.0 billion down by 5 percent and lower for the second year running. Gross cost efficiencies of over $1.2 billion created capacity to increase investment in the second half, loan impairment in the ongoing business of $2.4 billion was flat like-for-like but remains elevated.

The report stated restructuring charges of $855 million related primarily to the liquidation portfolio and redundancy costs and statutory profit before tax of $409 million compared to a loss of $1.5 billion in 2015.

“We made good progress in 2016, cleaning up our balance sheet and fortifying our capital position. We are attacking our cost base, reinvesting significantly to strengthen our competitive advantages and continuing to enhance our financial crime controls. Our financial returns are not yet where they need to be and do not reflect the Group’s earnings potential. Having worked hard to secure our foundations we are now focused on realising that potential.” Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive, Standard Chartered PLC.

Islamabad to host 13th Int’l

Safety & Security Exhibition

KARACHI (PR): “The 13th, International Safe and Secure Pakistan Exhibition-2017 is set to bring major investment opportunities for the local and foreign exhibitors and manufacturers”, stated a press release by the show organisers, Pegasus Consultancy.

The mega event being organised for the 5th time in Islamabad will be held from March 7-9, 2016, at Pak-China Friendship Centre in Islamabad. Safe Secure Pakistan is an international platform, which addresses the matter of homeland safety and security equipment and training.

Where industry manufacturers, stakeholders will interact and exchange valuable business prospects. After a decade of its success, the international safety and security exhibition 2017 will bring in big opportunities of investment for local and international exhibitors, brand owners and manufacturers.

March 5 last date for ‘CM e-Rozgaar’ applications

LAHORE (PR): The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Youth Affairs, Sports, Archeology & Tourism (YASAT)’s joint project, “Cheif Minister’s e-Rozgaar Program”, is receiving extra ordinary response from the young graduates.

On daily basis the applicants are being advised and replied through emails. March 5, 2017 is the last date for online applications for graduated boys and girls of 35 years or below age. The selected candidates will be given three months training for freelance self-employment at 40 training centres by high profile trainers. Among these centers, five centers are dedicated for female candidates. In the first phase 10,000 candidates are being trained in three different batches.