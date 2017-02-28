LAHORE - Indus Motor Company limited (IMC), the manufacturer and distributor of Toyota Vehicles in Pakistan has voluntarily commenced making late delivery payments to customers. IMC is presently facing with robust demand for its vehicles such as the newly introduced Toyota Fortuner SUV and the Hilux Revo Pickup and its flagship product Toyota Corolla, that continues to outperform the market.

IMC CEO Ali Asghar Jamali said that in view of extraordinary demand, certain Corolla variants have delivery period in excess of 60 days. IMC is compensating all such customers with late delivery penalty payments. However, he clarified that not all Corolla variants have long delivery times; certain models are available within the 60 days’ timeframe.