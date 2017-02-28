LAHORE - MCB Bank Ltd has entered into an agreement with Qatar Airways for mutually beneficial services.

MCB Institutional Sales Head Ali Raza said that under the three month campaign, MCB Bank debit and credit card holders will benefit from specially reduced fares on airline tickets booked online. The MoU was signed by Ali Naqvi, Business Head Digital Banking MCB Bank and Qatar Airways Country Manager Sherif Ismail in the presence of Retail Banking Head – North, Zargham Khan Durrani and senior executives from both organisations. The signing ceremony was held at MCB House, Lahore.

At the ceremony, Durrani said, “This collaboration provides MCB Bank debit and credit card customers access to one of the world’s premier international airlines at specially discounted rates. We look forward to facilitating our customers on their future travel plans and dream trips abroad.”