CPEC to promote trade with neighboring countries

ISLAMABAD (APP): Former ambassador BA Malik said on Monday that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would promote trade with neighboring countries that would ultimately prepare the ground for Pakistan to become a regional trade hub. Talking to Radio Pakistan, Malik said it was a good omen that all regional countries, including Turkey, wanted to be part of the CPEC. He said that with construction of the route people of the area would have access to modern facilities of life and more job opportunities. He expressed the hope that initiatives in the areas of roads, energy and trade would open new vistas of opportunities for the regional countries. He said that “we have to improve the internal situation of the country” to take maximum advantage of the CPEC. “If we improve the law and order situation and control terrorism, sky is the limit for Pakistan,” he said. Central Asian states and Turkey together can give a boost to the CPEC, he added.

QSMS being developed at DISCOs

to curb hazards

ISLAMABAD (APP): Quality and Safety Management System (QSMS) is being developed at all power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) to eliminate electric hazards. Official sources said that a Health, Safety, Environment and Quality (HSEQ) Cell had already been set up at the Pakistan Electric Power Company to provide assistance to DISCOs in developing QSMS besides monitoring the HSEQ performance. They said that HSEQ Cell had identified deficiencies in the current Safety Management System, conducted surveys and identified all sensitive and congested points, requirement of tools and plants and the shortage of staff. The HSEQ has performed the statistical analysis and found that more than 90 per cent of accidents occur due to unsafe conditions and a lack of management system to implement and update the safety rules and best practices. They said that a quality control and safety committee was being established to ensure the implementation of the QSMS at all DISCOs.

Chinese investors to set up automobile city in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD (APP): Chinese investors are planning to build a chemical and automobile city in Gwadar under the umbrella of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). According to private news channel, sources linked to the CPEC project stated that the Chinese authorities had already initiated paperwork on the said projects and this showed their seriousness. Analysts have advised owners of the local automobile industry to start joint ventures with Chinese because it would help in transfer of technology and growth of the local industry. Earlier, China announced that it would set up a steel mill under the CPEC apart from other projects. China is building a network of roads and power plants under a project known as China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that is expected to absorb $46 billion in Chinese investment in the coming decade. It is pertinent to mention here that the Gwadar port is located on the Arabian Sea and it occupies a strategic location between South Asia, Central Asia and the Middle East.

ESCAP, British Council to promote

social enterprise

ISLAMABAD (APP): The British Council and the ESCAP will jointly promote the growth of social enterprise and impact investment across the Asia Pacific region as a means of supporting progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In this regard, the British Council and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) on Monday signed a collaborative agreement, said a news release issued here. The aim of this agreement is to provide research, analysis, training and policy dialogue and offer guidance to support policymakers and other stakeholders in formulating and implementing policies and strategies that foster social enterprise and create an enabling environment for social impact investment. In support of this agenda, the British Council and ESCAP will endeavour to increase collaboration and participation by all stakeholders in Asia and the Pacific and design programmes and policies that were relevant to the region.

Their aim will be to support countries to promote social innovation, inclusion, sustainable job creation, and address some of the social and environmental challenges the region faces through private sector models.