The federal government on Tuesday revised the prices of petroleum products, reported Radio Pakistan.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said the price of petrol has been increased from Rs71.29 to Rs73 per litre, diesel oil Rs80.48 to Rs82 per litre, Kerosene oil Rs43.25 to Rs44 per litre, and light diesel oil from Rs43.34 to Rs44 per litre.

Dar added that the government will have to provide a subsidy of Rs3 billion to maintain these prices. “The new prices will become effective from midnight,” he said.