LAHORE - A 12-member delegation of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) on Saturday called on LCCI Acting President Amjad Ali Jawa and had a detailed discussion about the issues being faced by the pharma sector.

There was a consensus between the LCCI Acting President and the delegation members that laws, rules and regulations for the industry should be modified in accordance with the needs of the industry for its sustainable growth. Business should be free of bureaucratic hurdles and should not be punished financially.

LCCI Acting President Amjad Ali Jawa said that pharma sector is one of the biggest industries of Pakistan that is not a major source of revenue to the government but is also a job provider to the millions. He said that despite having vital importance, pharmaceutical industry is continuously facing crisis like situation that is nothing else but to hit this important sector very hard. The delegation members were of the view that Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) should act as facilitator instead of creating problems for the business community.