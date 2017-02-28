ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) MD Ch Abdul Ghafoor on Monday said that promotion of tourism was impossible without a partnership between private and public sectors.Talking to the media here, he said that PTDC was working on joint ventures with various private organisations, especially embassies of various countries in Islamabad. He said that there were a lot of opportunities for foreign investors in the tourism industry of the country.
PTDC chief seeks private sector’s assistance
