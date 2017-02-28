LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sindhu on Monday visited the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional office Lahore.

On the occasion, he said, “Article 25 of Constitution of Pakistan has empowered us with various human rights, although we are practicing many laws for human right protection to foster equality, peace, unity and harmony among all segments of the society but there is a dire need of change in the attitudes of people for fruitful results.”

Iftikhar Ali Malik, Vice President SAARC CCI, said the situation of human rights in Pakistan is very upsetting. Incidents of Human right violations eg child labour, women issues, acid burning, honour killings, domestic violence, kidnapping incidents, cases of missing are increasing day by day. “We need to establish a society that is purely based on freedom, peace, and justice,” he added.

Malik said for having this kind of society positive efforts are required to be made. He said FPCCI is representative of 190 trade bodies and has chambers and associations in each district of the country. He suggested that the Ministry of Human Right should coordinate with chamber or association of district for district based human right concerns.

The SAARC CCI vice president said, “Safeguarding human rights, upholding human dignity and ensuring human freedom are fundamental principles of our religion and we should make collective and individual efforts for the promotion of Human Rights.”

Manzoorul Haq Malik, Regional Chairman, appreciated the ideas and views exchanged in the meeting and assured his full support and cooperation.