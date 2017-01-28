LAHORE - Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Chief Executive S M Muneer has said Pakistani exporters have great potential and capability to compete in the international markets.

While addressing the opening ceremony of 3rd Pakistan Mega Leather Show being held at Expo Centre, he said that TDAP is endeavoring to facilitate exporters to augment congenial trade scenario and to help them in tapping international business opportunities. “We at TDAP are focusing on revamping trade strategy aimed at exploring distant markets, corporate facilitation and educating our exporters in achieving better export results for the country” he added

Around 175 companies set up their stalls in this 3rd Pakistan Mega Leather Show. Exhibitors from China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Italy and India are participating in this mega event.

This unique opportunity will give boost to the leather industry and also provide buyers and sellers, an enabling environment to interact & explore business opportunities.