ISLAMABAD - The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) has approved the privatisation of SME Bank, divestment of 18.3 percent GoP’s shareholding in Mari Petroleum Company Ltd and listing of GEPCO shares on Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The CCoP also recommended inclusion of House Building Finance Corporation Limited (HBFCL) and First Women Bank Limited (FWBL) in the ‘Privatisation Programme for Early Implementation’. The committee also considered the strategic sale of KAPCO and instructed the Privatisation Commission and Ministry of Water & Power to complete all formalities.

The decisions in this regard were taken in a meeting of the CCoP which was held here on Friday. The meeting was presided over by the Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, Statistics and Privatisation Ishaq Dar. Federal Minister for Law Zahid Hamid, Minister for Petroleum Shahid Khakan Abbasi, Privatisation Commission Chairman Muhammad Zubair, BOI Chairman Dr Miftah Ismael, SECP Chairman Muhammad Zafarul Haq Hijazi and other senior government officials attended the meeting.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s request for delisting of Shalimar Recording and Broadcasting Company Limited from the privatisation program was accepted by the CCoP.

Dar expressed his confidence that the decisions taken today will pave way for economic growth of the country and also improve financial health of the entities. He further emphasized Privatisation Commission to ensure transparency in running the transactions as well as welfare of the workers.