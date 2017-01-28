GREE to build air-conditioning, ventilation systems for Orange Train

LAHORE (PR): GREE is a leading enterprise in air-conditioning technologies and other innovative appliances, which has recently won the contract to install and manage air-conditioning and ventilation equipment for the Orange Train project, being built in Lahore to provide a world-class mass-transit system for the city. Gree has been appointed to provide the air conditioning and ventilation systems at all public areas within in the Orange Train stations, located all over Lahore. Winning these large-scale, infrastructural contracts reflects the technical expertise, managerial acumen and trust earned by GREE as a leading organisation in Pakistan’s HVAC industry.

An innovative piston-ventilation system will be adopted for the tunnels, through which this train will travel. It is a mega project being undertaken by GREE in terms of technologies relating to Virtual Routing & Forwarding (VRF). The installed capacity of VRF in this project will be approximately 6000 USRT. Moreover, GREE has also won the contract to provide all the terminal products and equipment for the Orange Train project, including; 268 split Air conditioners, FCUs (437 Pcs) and AHUs/FAHUs (29 Sets).

Leads University celebrates 6th foundation day

LAHORE (PR): Splendid event was held on Friday in main campus of Lahore Leads University to celebrate 6th foundation day.

Lahore Leads University is a charted varsity established in 2011 under Punjab ordinance in accordance with Higher Education Commission (HEC) rules and regulations. Pro VC and renowned educational expert Dr Abdul Majeed Cheema and the university advisor Dr Ashad Ahmed presided the event in presence of all HODs of respective departments. While talking to media, Dr Cheema told that Leads University is a successful model of imparting quality education since its establishment in few years back. Market oriented scheme of study and special courses are being taught in university that are helping and couching students to attain good jobs and own business plan accordingly.

Dr Ashad said that the university believes in world standard education in low and affordable fee structure, scholarships are being offered to bright and needy students every year.

Schwabe to celebrate 150 years anniversary on 31st

KARACHI (PR): World’s leading manufacturer of homoeopathic and biochemic medicines Dr Willmar Schwabe Co Germany is having a grand 150 Years Anniversary Celebration and Gold Medal Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Karachi. Sole distributors of Dr Willmar Schwabe Co. and its high performance trade partners from all over Pakistan will receive gold medals in recognition of their contribution.

to Schwabe’s business success in this country over the years. Senior Schwabe Executives, Georg Schmidt, Director International Division, and Maximilian Kalkbrenner, Regional Director Asia Pacific Region, are especially arriving from Germany to be present on this great occasion and do the honours.

Bank AL Habib achieves Rs8.119b profit after tax

LAHORE (PR): Bank AL Habib Limited has announced its annual results for 2016 with profit after tax of Rs8.119 billion, showing growth of 9.6 percent over 2015. Earnings per share rose from Rs6.66 to Rs7.31 over the same period. Profit before tax rose by 6.8 percent to Rs13.164 billion. Bank also declared a dividend of 35 percent (Rs. 3.5 per share) with its annual result. Bank AL Habib has completed 25 years of its operations in 2016 and is currently operating with 600 plus branches across Pakistan including 3 Overseas Branches in Bahrain, Malaysia and Seychelles and 3 Representative Offices in Dubai, Istanbul and Beijing.

Islamabad United announce JS Bank as official partner

LAHORE (PR): Islamabad United, the winners of the inaugural HBL PSL, is proud to announce its partnership with JS Bank as the principal sponsor of the franchise for the second season of the Pakistan Super League. The bank signs up as the franchise's “Official Partner” for the second season of the PSL.

JS Bank is part of the JS Group, one of Pakistan’s most diversified and progressive financial services groups controlling and operating market-leading financial services companies in Pakistan across various sectors including commercial banking, asset management and securities brokerage. JS Bank currently operates 307 branches in 152 cities with one overseas branch in Bahrain and offers a diverse range of financial services.