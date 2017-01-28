ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of stakeholders to review the actions relating to the Anti-Money Laundering/Combating Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) framework here on Friday.

The FMU director general made a presentation on status of AML/CFT compliance and enforcement actions taken against terrorist organisations and individuals. The status of measures taken for chocking of terrorist funding, which is one of the key elements of National Action Plan, was also discussed and progress in this regard was acknowledged by the participants.

A thorough review took place on the areas where work was in process to further strengthen the counter measures against money laundering and terrorism financing. The minister acknowledged the progress made by the authorities and encouraged them to continue work in this area in the larger national interest.

The meeting was attended by PM’s Special Assistant on Law Zaffarullah Khan, National Security adviser, Finance secretary, Interior secretary, SECP chairman and senior officers of Foreign Ministry, Finance Division, Law & Justice Division, NACTA, FBR, and SBP.