LAHORE (PR): Overseas Pakistanis Commission Vice Chairperson Shaheen Khalid Butt formally inaugurated a facilitation desk for overseas Pakistanis at LDA office Johar Town on Friday.

LDA Director General Zahid Akhter Zaman, OPC Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti, OPC DG Javed Iqbal Bokhari and relevant officers were also present on the occasion. OPC VC shaheen Khalid Butt, Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti and LDA DG Zahid Akhter Zaman, while taking to media, informed that this facilitation desk would cater expatriate Pakistanis regarding their issues about LDA and their problems would be solved on priority basis. They told that this state of the art facilitation desk will provide detailed information about the sale and purchase of the properties and other relevant issues of overseas Pakistanis.

They said that overseas Pakistanis are playing an active role in strengthening the national economy and OPC and LDA would provide maximum support in resolution of their issues.